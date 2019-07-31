GLADE SPRING, Va. — Young talent from throughout the area will be center stage when Glade Spring hosts its first-ever performance for musical artists in the community.
“Rising Stars of Glade Spring” will showcase a select group of local artists whose knack for making music has caught the attention of hometown fans.
They sing, dance and play musical instruments, exhibiting styles as varied as their musical backgrounds.
The music event is 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at The Point indoor pavilion in the town square. Admission is free.
“It’s an opportunity for young people to shine and show their talents. It’s going to be a fun event,” said Rick Call, a member of the town’s planning commission, who is instrumental in organizing the event.
“Once word got out about the event, the list of young performers kept growing, and it continues to grow each day,” he said. “People are excited to recommend talented musicians they know.
“The young people who will perform in this event are a cut above. They are our shining stars in the community.”
Food catered by DJ’s Pizza and Sarah Jane’s Eatery will be available for purchase in the town square, where inflatables and other games will be set up for children’s entertainment. The Glade Spring Library will host its Movie Night in the Square showing “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” beginning at 9 p.m.
Businesses in the square will be open during the day for early shoppers. The Glade Spring Farmers Market will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
“We’re calling this a back-to-school bash,” said Call.
“A lot of entertainment is geared toward adult performers,” he said. “Sometimes I think we overlook the young talent we have right here in our backyards.
“They have few venues where they can perform except for those at their schools, and that might be only once a year for talent shows.”
Call hopes the music event for young people can turn into an annual event.
“I’ve never seen quite the response to any event that I’ve helped with. Interest has taken off really quickly,” he said.”
The event is drawing interest from a variety of young performers from Chilhowie to Mountain City and Bristol.
The following is a list that includes many of the young people who will perform at the event.
» Jessica Nunley Putnam will serve as emcee for the event. Putnam, an active member of the local music scene, lives in Bristol, Virginia, with her husband and 2-year-old son. When she was only 20, she moved to Nashville and recorded her debut album, “Barefoot and Crazy.” Putnam comes from a long line of musicians and is proud of her Appalachian music heritage. Her influences range from Linda Ronstadt and Patty Loveless to The Carter Family and Ralph Stanley.
» Eliza Thompson, an upcoming junior at Patrick Henry High School, has been singing since she was old enough to talk. The self-taught musician plays the piano, ukulele and guitar and writes her own music. In addition to her passion for music, Thompson is a gymnastics coach at Mountain Empire Gymnastics.
» Thirteen-year-old Carter Lester, of Glade Spring, attends Glade Spring Middle School, where he is a rising eighth-grade student. Lester has been playing the guitar for several years. Although he has been influenced by many guitarists across different genres, he prefers to play in the bluegrass style. He regularly plays with musical groups Valley Grass and High Test Grass.
» Sharon Rose, 29, has lived in North Carolina, California and Germany. She recently moved back to her native home of Glade Spring to settle down and raise her two children, Audric and Kimber. Rose, who has been singing since she was 2 years old, began playing the banjo at age 10 and taught herself to play the guitar by age 12. Music has always been an integral part of her life. Her styles of music include country, bluegrass and praise and worship.
» Tim Hall, of Chilhowie, is a student at King University, majoring in criminal justice and minoring in music. Hall plays keyboard for the band Tennessee Champagne.
» Cameron Clawson, of Mountain City, Tennessee, has been singing for most of his life. The 18-year-old has a deep baritone voice similar to that of Randy Travis. His favorite style of music is country. Cameron’s favorite musical instrument is the guitar, but he also plays piano, bass and mandolin. Clawson grew up listening to his father and other family members play music.
» Eleven-year-old Leah Cook from Chilhowie has been in competitive dance and clogging since she was 3. She trains in pre-pointe ballet and loves school, art, singing, animals and nature.
» Alex Sprinkle is a senior at Emory & Henry College majoring in psychology and religion. She plans to continue her interest in music while working in the field of psychology in Nashville. Alex has released an extended play record (EP) called “Anthem Remixed.” Her music is available on all streaming services.
» Simplicity Dance Team from Chilhowie, Virginia, will also perform during the evening. The group originated four years ago under the direction of Kim Fore. Simplicity competes and performs throughout the East Coast, sharing their love and passion for dance. Simplicity’s most recent accomplishments include performing at sports events for the Harlem Globetrotters and the Atlanta Hawks.
