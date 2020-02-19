ABINGDON, Va. — On Nov. 21, 2019, one of the Barter Theatre’s longest-serving and most active volunteers was honored as the best usher of the year.
Philip A. Topa, 82, was familiar to many Barter patrons because he often worked at the front of the state theater in Abingdon and greeted guests.
As part of the recognition, Topa was gifted a zip-up sweatshirt on which his name was embroidered.
Late the next night, Topa was wearing that sweatshirt when he finished his shift and left the theater to go to his car. He never made it home.
Topa was struck by a vehicle in the crosswalk in front of the Barter on Nov. 22. Eight days later, he died.
He was described by Barter Managing Director Ross Egan as a “very dear friend of ours.”
On Dec. 13, just three weeks after Topa was struck, a second person, an unidentified Barter visitor, was hit by a vehicle in the same spot. The person was injured but lived.
In both cases, the drivers were charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Immediately, conversations began between Barter officials and Abingdon leaders about improving the safety of the crosswalk.
Egan said that, prior to the pedestrians being hit, streets near the Barter were changed to one-lane roads to improve safety.
He said he remembers thinking: “Wait a second, we just had the traffic shift. What is going on?”
Barter and town officials estimate that about 200,000 people use the crosswalk in front of the Barter each year. About 12,000 vehicles pass the Barter each day on Main Street, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“There is action being taken as we speak to make it as safe as possible,” Egan said Thursday, as town employees worked at the site.
Abingdon Public Works Director John Dew said any time a pedestrian is struck in a crosswalk, the town takes a fresh look to see if anything can be done to make it safer.
“We are continuing to look at this one,” Dew said Thursday. “Obviously, the Barter crosswalk is easily the most used crosswalk we have in town. … In my opinion, it’s been one of the safest crosswalks.”
Even though it is the busiest crosswalk in town, Dew said that, before last fall, no pedestrians had ever been hit in front of the Barter.
“We’ve made some changes at the crosswalk,” said Dew, noting that it had the same configuration for at least 15 years.
Vegetation has been cleared, and lines have been painted. The town is also in the process of relocating one existing flashing light and adding another, he said.
Dew added that it’s the responsibility of drivers, pedestrians and the town to maintain a safe crosswalk in front of the Barter.
Egan said the Barter continues to have conversations with the town to make additional improvements, such as more lighting, sensors and other safety measures.
The Barter is also working to make sure patrons understand the need to walk across Main Street safely.
“I think we can keep adding additional measures to make it as safe as possible, including having our ushers outside to make sure that the button is always pressed when a patron is crossing,” Egan said.
Previously, ushers have worked outside to help patrons, especially school groups.
“Late at night, people are just so excited, they’ll cross the street without pressing the button,” Egan said. “We’re working on how to make that button more visually prevalent to make sure people keep pressing it.”
When the 2020 season begins in April, Egan said visitors will be educated about safely crossing the street and using the crossing button.
As the town continues to study the crosswalk, Dew said officials are also taking a look at others. New flashing lights for pedestrian crossings are planned on Russell Road at the ball fields and in front of the entrance to the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig said he believes improvements to the Barter crosswalk will “significantly improve pedestrian safety” at that location.
In addition to creating a safer crosswalk, the Barter plans to further remember Topa.
“We’re currently working on getting a memorial together to honor how much work he put into this theater and how much he loved it,” Egan said.
A memorial is planned before the April opening of “Driving Miss Daisy.”
