The Marion Police Department is investigating the weekend burglary of a Main Street business.
Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm said the Downtown Tavern was broken into sometime between 10:30 Saturday night and 7:30 Sunday morning. The perpetrators appear to have entered the building through a rear window, he said, and seem to have only taken cash.
The Tavern shares a building with the Marion Minute Mart, which Hamm said was unaffected by the break-in.
The Tavern burglary is one of several to have hit downtown businesses in recent months. Marion Police Chief John Clair said earlier this month that the PD had recently seen an uptick in juvenile crime.
Within the last three or four months, he said, Marion officers have responded to reports of break-ins at Southern States, Harpo’s Hardware, Flowers Baking Co., Mountain CAP and Downtown Barbershop.
Investigators said little was taken from some of the businesses. At Mountain CAP, only a video game was taken. At Downtown Barbershop, money was taken from a tip jar. At Harpo’s, they said, the individuals left the building after they spotted a surveillance camera.
Flower’s Baking Co., was broken into twice, Clair said. During the first burglary, cash was taken from the register. Investigators said store employees then started storing their money elsewhere, so when the individuals returned, they resorted to taking snack cakes.
Two juveniles were charged following the second Flowers Baking Co. break-in and Clair said the commercial burglaries seemed to stop.
It is unclear at this time if there is any connection between the Downtown Tavern break-in and the other burglaries.
Tavern owners are offering a $200 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Wes Thomas at 276-783-8145.
