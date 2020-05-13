Virginia High School educator Josh Shuler attended movies at Cinemark Tinseltown USA in Bristol, Virginia, from the day the sprawling facility opened on Friday, Nov. 13, 1998.
“I wouldn’t be able to even begin to count the total number of movies I’ve seen there,” Shuler said.
That’s why Shuler, 37, was so upset Thursday afternoon when he heard that his favorite theater is closing.
“It’s a shame because this is yet another business shutting down in Bristol that people have come to know and love,” he said.
There was no answer to a number of calls Thursday to the Tinseltown location on Linden Drive in the Exit 7 area. A call to the Cinemark USA Inc. headquarters in Plano, Texas, revealed that all Cinemark theaters across the country are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
When contacted via email, the following statement was sent from Cinemark USA Inc. to the Bristol Herald Courier: “Cinemark can confirm that its Tinseltown 14 theatre in Bristol, Virginia, will not reopen as it is nearing the conclusion of its lease term. This closure is normal course of business and the result of the careful and ongoing review of our theatre fleet.”
Tinseltown employee Lucas Gilbert, 18, received the bad news around 12:30 Thursday afternoon from his general manager.
“I feel absolutely destroyed that the theater won’t be reopening,” said Gilbert, who lives in Bristol, Virginia. “This place has always been my favorite theater in the world.”
Gilbert said he grew up attending movies at Tinseltown with friends and family.
“I still have my ticket for the first ‘Iron Man’ movie back in 2008,” Gilbert said. “I know that Tinseltown has created so many fun memories for employees and for movie-loving fans. It was a big part of my childhood.”
After being hired last year as a concessions worker and usher, Gilbert said his love for Tinseltown grew.
“All of my co-workers and managers formed a great mix of fun, hardworking people, and I’m very glad that I was able to meet and work alongside them,” Gilbert said. “I will always feel like a member of the Tinseltown family.”
A worker adjustment and retraining notification (WARN) was sent from Cinemark USA to the Virginia Employment Commission on March 26. That notice listed the number of affected employees at Tinseltown as 26.
Barry Ruff, a coach and educator at Eastside High School in Coeburn, said his family regularly made the 35-minute trip from their home in Castlewood to Tinseltown.
“That’s where my family and I always went for movies,” said Ruff, who is married with two kids. “We loved the prices and the hospitality. It felt more like a hometown cinema and not a big chain.”
For the 43-year-old Ruff, that hometown feel of Tinseltown was important.
“I always felt like I was supporting a local business,” Ruff said. “Honestly, we could watch a movie there and get four tickets for the price of two other places. And they had a big selection. Tinseltown will be missed for sure.”
Greg Vannoy is a 45-year-old movie buff from Meadowview, Virginia, who said he’s concerned about “the blight of empty buildings” as local counties and cities push to expand business opportunities here.
Shuler said he rushed to Tinseltown last year to see the science fiction action flick “Terminator: Dark Fate” as soon as it was released.
“Tinseltown was always convenient and close by, and I’ve known so many people that have worked there over the years,” Shuler said. “I will miss it.”
