Richlands, Va. – Two women are in the Southwest Regional Jail after an attempted traffic stop.
First Sgt. G.O. Radcliffe of the Va. State Police said Trooper J.R. Sluss was patrolling on route 460 around noon. Jan. 15 just outside of Richlands when he spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Sluss pursued the car and it stopped at the entrance to Lake Park where the two females, driver and passenger, fled on foot. Sluss called for backup and was assisted by officers from the town of Richlands and a Tazewell County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The two women were taken into custody and transported to the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell. The driver, Stephanie Newberry of Cedar Bluff is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fleeing law enforcement.
