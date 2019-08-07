BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia, man faces multiple charges after authorities said he abducted his two children Friday.
Jerry Junior Eads, 38, was arrested Friday morning by the Virginia State Police after Washington County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that his two children were abducted from a family member’s home.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, U.S. Marshals and Bristol Virginia Police responded and began searching for Eads and the children, Sheriff Fred Newman said.
Eads’ vehicle was found by a state trooper and stopped at the intersection of Wallace Pike and Island Road. Prior to the stop, Eads had let the children out of the vehicle, but they were found and safe, Newman said.
State Police arrested Eads on an existing Washington County charge of failure to appear in court. Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said troopers also charged Eads with one felony count of eluding police, driving without a valid license and expired inspection.
Washington County’s Criminal Investigation Division continued investigating and filed additional charges Friday afternoon, including disregard for law enforcement, two counts of felony child endangerment and two counts of misdemeanor kidnapping by parent.
Eads, who has a history of charges in Washington County and Bristol, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon. Washington County charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and violations were pending at the time of his arrest.
