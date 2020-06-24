BRISTOL, Va. — Hundreds of Bristolians gathered Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth — the day the last slaves were freed 155 years ago.
The Future Black Leaders Coalition hosted the event at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, Virginia.
“As far as I know this is the first communitywide Juneteenth event,” Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend said. “I’m honored to be here today.”
Feierabend and Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne spoke briefly before the celebration began Saturday.
“Change is long overdue,” said Feierabend, after quoting author James Baldwin.
Baldwin wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
Osborne said “We’re here, and we’re listening.”
Pastor William Ward opened the ceremony with a drum circle, leading those gathered in a chanting of “I am free.” Ward, who provided a history of Juneteenth to guests, serves at Bristol’s Hood Memorial AME Zion Church.
Juneteenth celebrations have popped up across the country following weeks of civil unrest. David Arthur, a Future Black Leaders Coalition member, read the names of four Black Americans who died in recent years, including Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin and Sandra Bland.
“We need to be the change,” Arthur said.
Bristol residents Deborah Butts and Unittie Peyton joined Saturday’s event.
“I love it,” Butts said. “It’s wonderful. I’m glad that we can come out and come together and know that we have white sisters and brothers to help us celebrate and rejoice with us and know that we have a day not only for Black people but for unity.”
Peyton added, “In unity, there is strength.”
Peyton said she’s excited about young people becoming active.
“I’m glad to see them out here, and get knowledge and understanding,” she said. “Working together is a beautiful thing.”
People of all generations and races attended the event.
“It’s peaceful, and what we’re working toward is peaceful,” Butts said. “Not only the young people is understanding, the older generation is getting a better understanding of how our life is.”
Peyton said the older generation attended the event to support the younger generation and “push them forward.”
“You see how they get along, so I can never understand how after all these years we could never get along as the older generation,” Peyton said. “They don’t look at color. They just unite and love each other. And that’s the way we should be.”
