ABINGDON, Va. — Cassie Rowe’s vision to create a business that provides a service for busy customers has won her a top spot in the 2019 Washington County Business Challenge.
Rowe, the owner of Build-a-Basket gift shop in Abingdon, attended the Chamber of Commerce Business Briefing Breakfast on March 21 without a clue that she had been chosen, out of six businesses, to receive first place in the Existing Business Expansion Award.
“I honestly thought I was going home empty-handed. They announced the third-place winner, then they called the second-place winner. At that point, I figured I’d just try again next year,” said the 27-year-old entrepreneur.
“When they called my name, I was in absolute shock. I got emotional when I got onstage and looked out and saw all of the people who had helped me get this far clapping for me.”
Rowe, who opened her business in 2018 building gift baskets for customers, received $5,000 to help her grow and expand her business. She also received free membership for one year to the Washington County Chamber of Commerce.
During the Business Challenge, Rowe learned new business management skills from mentors, including Cindy Fields, director of the Small Business Development Center.
“If I hadn’t won a penny for the challenge, the opportunity to learn from all of these individuals was still amazing,” Rowe said.
Right now, she’s not concerned about the size of her 400-square-foot storefront. Instead, she plans to add an employee to her growing business in the next few months, which will allow her to do more face-to-face marketing and make her presence known in the community.
“I believe you should bloom where you’re planted. Do your best with what you have. I’ve been blessed to get this far,” Rowe said.
Although she enjoys serving the grab-and-go customers, Rowe is setting her sights on establishing corporate clients — businesses that order multiple baskets in advance. She has started selling her custom-made baskets to local real estate companies that provide the gifts to new homeowners.
“I knew I didn’t need a large shop when I found this building to rent,” said Rowe, who is located on the corner of Heritage Shopping Center on West Main Street. The store is filled with gift ideas from jewelry and prepackaged gourmet foods to home decor items and handmade soaps and lotions.
“You literally can put anything in a gift basket, wrap it up, put a bow on it and make it look pretty.
“But no one has to set foot in my shop to place an order. I can take orders by phone or online, work up an invoice and deliver the gift basket before anyone has time to stop by. We do the work for you in this world of hustle and bustle. We put it all together, make it look beautiful and create a lasting impression,” she said.
“I know how hectic schedules can really put a damper on the whole gift-giving situation. Not everyone has time to go spend hours searching for the perfect gift, wrapping it and ensuring it gets to where it needs to go.
“That’s really what our whole business is based on — the convenience of being able to place an order and stop by to grab it on your way to the event.”
Rowe often has to shop around for items requested for custom gift baskets, such as for the order placed by Abingdon resident Amy Fellhauer.
Fellhauer recently wanted to send a basket to a friend who was in the hospital. “I gave Cassie two or three ideas. I called it a relaxation basket. She included gift cards for a local sweets shop and her favorite drink, Dr. Pepper.”
Fellhauer, who works at the U.S. District Court in Abingdon, said the service is a big help to her during the week. “I tend to use my lunch hour to get errands done, and there’s never enough time to finish. When I need a gift basket, Cassie does the legwork, and I don’t have to worry about it.”
Rowe creates baskets to accommodate even hard-to-shop-for men. One of the first baskets she made for Valentine’s Day last year included a loaf of bread because the customer’s husband liked a certain kind. One of the most popular gift baskets for men is a snack food basket. Another basket for men features items for washing a car.
A “Pamper Me” basket includes soaps and lotions made by local vendor Flying Pig.
Her ultimate gift basket is a fire pit that contains an outdoor party for four.
“We work with any budget,” Rowe said. “I’m trying to be the everyman’s gift shop. I want everyone to feel comfortable shopping here.”
The average gift basket is $25, but she’s made some for as low as $10. A $220 basket held all kinds of breakfast food items.
Business has steadily increased since she opened a year ago.
“Our following is growing as we prove ourselves to our customers,” she said.
“In just three months this year, I have already done half of the business I did in all of 2018.
“I would never have thought 15 months ago that I’d be where I am today,” said the business owner.
“I have maps of Abingdon here in the store, and I’m actually on the map. Can you believe that? It shocks me every day.”
Build-a-Basket is located at 789 W. Main St. Follow the business on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/buildabasketabingdon, or call 276-492-6987.
