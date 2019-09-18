CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — This small town will be rocking Sept. 20-21 with its annual celebration of its heritage.
The Cedar Bluff Heritage Festival is a staple of the third week in September and thousands of people make their way to the event. The weekend starts Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. with food trucks, cornhole and other games and entertainment by Beach Nite Band.
The Friday evening part of the program will be at the Cedar Bluff fire station. Opening ceremonies on Saturday take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 21 and events will take place throughout the day. A Civil War encampment, horse and carriage tours of the historic district, and an Antique Car Parade will be part of the day’s events. All owners of antique cars are encouraged to drive their car in the parade at 3 p.m. Antique vehicle owners are to meet at 2:30 p.m. at the Claypool Hill Mall parking lot to be escorted through the festival in downtown Cedar Bluff.
There will be more than 200 vendors and four stages with entertainment throughout the day. The RHS band starts the day’s entertainment under the town square bandstand at 9 with Jeff Brown and Still Lonesome playing at 9:30 and 12. Appalachian Highlanders will play at 11 and the Jubalaires at 1:30 and Unveiled wraps up the day at 3:30.
Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen opens the day under the big top tent at 9 and Kids Our Age play at 11, Bluestone, Seeking Refuge and Bad Ridge are other performers scheduled there. Lonnie Perkins starts the show at the old mill at 9:30 a.m. Chris Plaster and Karen Dye, High Test Grass and Coal Camp Revival are the other performers there.
At Singleton’s Claypool Hill Church of Christ starts the performances at 10 a.m. and Richlands Dance Theater takes the stage at noon. The Clinch River Duck Race takes place at 4 p.m. behind the old mill.
With the crowd anticipated to be over 10,000 the town always makes parking available at Richlands High School and Claypool Hill Mall and offers shuttle service to the area where the festival is held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.