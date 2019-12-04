ABINGDON, Va. — An anonymous donor recently stepped forward to treat students involved in a unique mentoring program at E.B. Stanley Middle School to a day at the movies.
The program, Friends 4 Life, pairs students with special needs and their schoolmates as mentors, and they visit each other regularly during the school day and develop trusting relationships. An individual in the community, inspired by the program, made a donation to give those students a chance to spend time together outside the classroom.
The group of Washington County middle school students celebrated the first day of their Thanksgiving break at Abingdon Cinemall to watch the newly released Disney movie, “Frozen 2.”
The mentors regularly visit with the students during school hours but seldom have opportunities to bond outside of school.
“I was very pleased and very touched by the generosity of this donor,” said Lora Kiser, special education teacher at the middle school.
“This person recognizes Friends 4 Life is a very special mentoring program, and they wanted to give all of the students the opportunity to get together and have fun. Here at Thanksgiving, they wanted to do something meaningful for these kids, expecting nothing in return.”
Kiser began planning the trip to the movie after the donor came forward about a month ago with the gesture of kindness.
“It’s not often we have the opportunity for all of us as a group to hang out together and just be kids with no class work or school schedules to follow,” she said.
Lillie Ruble and her younger sister Ellie Ruble have served as mentors for five years combined.
Lillie, a junior at Abingdon High School, attended the movie with her younger sister, Ellie, a seventh grade student at E.B. Stanley Middle School.
“I started the mentoring program in middle school, and it really meant a lot of me. It’s so special to see the relationships develop,” said Lillie.
“It’s really nice to hang out together,” said her sister.
Hannah Lee, a sixth grade student at the middle school, has served as a mentor this semester. “It’s been a really cool experience. I’ve always wanted to help out.”
Hannah’s mother, Melissa Lee, said her daughter is benefiting from the experience.
“As mentors, the students learn responsibility and compassion. It’s a wonderful program.”
Debbie McLeish, whose grandson benefits from the mentoring program, said, “I think the program is amazing not only for the kids with special needs but for all of the mentors.
“The mentors are participating in a program that will benefit them their entire lives.”
The middle school recently named the mentoring program Friends 4 Life in honor of Kirk Nairn, who initiated the program while he was a student at the middle school. Nairn, whose athletic number was “4,” was killed in a car accident the day before his graduation from Abingdon High School this spring.
As a young student, he identified the impact students could have as mentors for children with special needs.
His vision for the program continues to inspire youth at the middle school.
