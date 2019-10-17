Police Lights

A tractor-trailer crash left one individual dead Wednesday evening.

According to the Virginia State Police, the Smyth County crash occurred Oct. 16 at Whitetop Road and Ramplewood Road when a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned down an embankment.

The driver was flown by a State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The driver died later Wednesday evening.

The vehicle was transporting a load of pumpkins.

Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.J. Fedorchuk is investigating the crash.

Virginia State Police have not identified the driver at this time. Please check back for updates.

Start your day with top headlines from our News, Sports, and Opinion pages.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.