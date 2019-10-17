A tractor-trailer crash left one individual dead Wednesday evening.
According to the Virginia State Police, the Smyth County crash occurred Oct. 16 at Whitetop Road and Ramplewood Road when a tractor-trailer ran off the road and overturned down an embankment.
The driver was flown by a State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Bristol Regional Medical Center. The driver died later Wednesday evening.
The vehicle was transporting a load of pumpkins.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper R.J. Fedorchuk is investigating the crash.
Virginia State Police have not identified the driver at this time. Please check back for updates.
