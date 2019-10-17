Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 MAY RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PARTS OF SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM EDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES COULD DAMAGE SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... NEAR FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE POSSIBLE AGAIN FRIDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&