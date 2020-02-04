Margaret Poe hadn’t left her Riverside Road home in two-and-a-half years.
The 87-year-old was afraid if she did, she might not make it back.
“That was her safe haven,” her son, Tom Poe, said.
Despite her caution, Margaret Poe was killed on Jan. 6, 2019 when a Honda Accord ran off the road and crashed through her bedroom.
“Imagine staying in your house for two-and-a-half years thinking you’re safe and then, for no reason, somebody comes down the road, crashes through your house, drives over top of you, then steps over you” and removes the license plate, Tom Poe told Judge Deanis Simmons at a sentencing hearing for the man who was driving the car that killed his mother.
Joseph Howard Kestner, 32, of Marion, pleaded guilty in Smyth County Circuit Court in August to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at the scene of an accident. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated possession of methamphetamine charge from three months prior to the crash.
According to testimony from Virginia State Police Trooper K.S. Chapman, Kestner was traveling west on Riverside Road when the 1993 Honda Accord he was driving left the left side of the road, crossed over Chestnut Ridge Road, and crashed through the living room and two bedrooms of Margaret Poe’s home.
Chapman, noting a lack of skid marks, said there was no evidence that Kestner tried to slow the car or steer it in another direction to avoid impact with the home.
Kestner’s defense attorney Abbey Pratt pointed out, though, that when the Honda hit an embankment, it lost contact with the asphalt over Chestnut Ridge Road, so skid marks would not be evident on that particular portion of the road.
She also said the vehicle, which did not belong to Kestner, hadn’t been inspected since 2009 or registered since 2014. The car had mechanical issues and slick tires, she said, and Kestner had been working on it the previous day.
During cross examination, Chapman agreed that, given the condition of the Honda, the vehicle might have been difficult to stop from crashing at a regular rate of speed.
Deputy Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Keith Blankenship countered that no one had coerced Kestner to get behind the wheel of the vehicle.
During his testimony, Tom Poe, said, “It shouldn’t have been on the road.”
Following the crash that killed Margaret Poe, Kestner fled the scene, removing the rear license plate and leaving the Honda protruding from the home, Chapman said.
It would be three days before Kestner was taken into custody.
He initially told Chapman that he was a passenger inside the vehicle and denied being the driver and was initially charged with being a passenger who left the scene of a fatal crash, a felony.
In a later interview with Smyth County Sheriff’s Captain Bill Eller, Kestner admitted that he was the one behind the wheel, but said he couldn’t remember what happened.
Blankenship didn’t buy that explanation. “He claims he doesn’t remember and yet he had the presence of mind to remove that rear tag.”
Pratt pointed out that the crash was traumatic for Kestner. “It’s known that trauma can cause memory loss.”
At the center of Kestner’s sentencing hearing was his seeming lack of remorse.
“He lied and had people lie for him,” said Margaret Poe’s grandson, Matthew Poe. “I don’t believe he’s remorseful—only that he was caught.”
Matthew Poe said he saw the aftermath of his grandmother’s death. He hoped she didn’t have time to be scared of what was about to happen to her. “I pray that my mamaw was sleeping when he drove through her house.”
Amber Poe Barker described her grandmother as the most kind, caring and selfless person she knew.
“It takes a real coward and a real piece of work to do what you did to her,” Barker said, during her testimony.
Blankenship said that throughout the investigation and court proceedings, he couldn’t detect any semblance of remorse on Kestner’s part.
Throughout the hearing, Kestner kept his head low, staring into his lap, and intermittently made eye contact with the family members who gave impact statements.
“Remorsefulness is hard to judge,” Pratt said. “Not one person in here can say if he’s remorseful.”
Pratt pointed out that Kestner suffered some mental health issues and was currently taking the prescription drug Remeron. That drug is used to treat major depressive disorders, particularly in patients with anxiety or insomnia. Pratt said the medication influences Kestner’s mood, as well as his affect.
In her closing arguments, Pratt pointed to Kestner’s relatively minor criminal history and military service as reasons for leniency in sentencing.
Until recently, she said, Kestner only had a few misdemeanor charges, one being for illegal possession of ginseng. In addressing the possession of methamphetamine charge, Pratt said Kestner had become addicted to painkillers following an injury he received while serving as a paratrooper in the military. He turned to other drugs following his honorable discharge in 2018, she said.
Pratt asked Simmons to also take into consideration Kestner’s 2- and 4-year-old children.
Blankenship and the Poe family asked that Simmons impose the maximum sentence in the case.
Blankenship said Margaret Poe lived a long life. While it was hard to guess how much longer her life would have run, Blankenship said, “what we do know is that it was cut short.”
Tom Poe said Kestner was inconsiderate in his actions that January day and unremorseful at their consequences.
“For that, I hope you get the maximum [penalty],” he said from the witness stand.
“Unfortunately, due to sentencing guidelines,” Barker said during her testimony, “justice will not be served for my grandmother.”
When given the opportunity to speak before Simmons imposed his sentence, Kestner expressed deep shame for his actions. He said he couldn’t imagine being in the Poe family’s position and could understand their hate, anger and loathing, noting that it was difficult for him to face them.
“I will have to live with the guilt for the rest of my life… I can tell you that the guilt and shame make it difficult to even face myself.”
He went on to say, “I know there is no possibility of restitution for the loss of a life, but please know that for the rest of my life, I will be indebted to the loved ones of Margaret Poe.
Simmons said the situation was tragic all the way around. “I’m so troubled by the circumstances that have been described here today,” she said.
Kestner was given 10 years to serve on the involuntary manslaughter charge and seven to serve on the failure to stop at the scene of an accident charge. On the unrelated possession of methamphetamine charge, Kestner was given five years, with all suspended.
Following his release from prison, Kestner will serve five years of supervised probation.
Simmons said she hoped the family felt that Kestner was, to some extent, being held accountable for Margaret Poe’s death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.