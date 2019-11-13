CHILHOWIE, Va. — Washington County authorities responded to a reported stabbing Nov. 5 in the 14000 block of Flatwood Acres Road.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 1 p.m. about an individual being stabbed twice, according to Sheriff Fred Newman.

That individual was transported to Johnson Memorial Hospital and was in stable condition, Newman said at the time.

Newman said officers were on the scene investigating and that a suspect had not been identified in the incident due to unclear information from the victim. He said he expects more details to be released about the case later.

“We have several officers on the scene, we’re still investigating,” Newman said last Tuesday.

