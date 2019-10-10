Home life affects a student’s school day and when there is trauma at home it creates problems at school.
Teachers in Smyth County have been training on dealing with students affected by trauma at home and this year a new program coordinates their efforts with law enforcement to help those students.
Law Enforcement Notifying Schools, or LENS, designed by Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler and his department, was tested last year and implemented this year to work with schools on identifying students impacted by trauma outside the school system.
Cpt. Tony Powers, in charge of the school resource officer program, and Kim Sturgill, director of pupil personnel services, coordinate the contact system between law enforcement and the school system.
As Powers explained it, when there is a situation involving law enforcement at a home with school-aged children, he will be contacted by the responding law enforcement agency and he will then contact Sturgill. She will contact the principal of the school where the student attends to bring awareness of the student’s potential situation. If the student is not at school the next day, the SRO may perform a welfare check at the home.
Sturgill said teacher training in dealing with students impacted by trauma began in 2017-18 with ChildSavers and continues each year.
“Basically, what is trauma? We started with that,” Sturgill said. “We moved to strategy and dealing with trauma. This year, we are looking at the next step. Where do we go from here? We are working with the trauma-informed committee and incorporating other agencies to work together.”
A special training session sponsored by Ballad Health is planned on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Lincoln Theatre in Marion from 1-5 p.m. Becky Haas is the trauma informed administrator for Ballad Health and as such she strives to develop and implement trauma-responsive programming to address childhood adversity.
Last year, Haas’ work was recognized by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration as a model for other cities to follow. She formerly led crime prevention programs for the Johnson City Police Department that twice received national recognition and are listed with the U.S. Department of Justice as a success story.
Today’s causes of trauma, including sexual abuse and violence in families and neighborhoods, are matters of public concern and can lead to a poor outlook for students in school.
The free program at the Lincoln is for school personnel and anyone interested in learning more about dealing with trauma victims. Training objectives will include key principles of trauma and how to approach it, impact on brain development, offering hope and healing, and how your agency is addressing the issue.
The LENS program is working to help students impacted by trauma by identifying them so help can be provided as needed.
“I believe it’s going to make a difference,” said Powers. “I think it will be effective. It’s catching on and it seems to be going well.”
Sturgill is the liaison between the schools and outside agencies such as Mount Rogers and Family Preservation, serving 21 years in this position.
“In the public behavioral health system, 90 percent of clients being served have at least one and often multiple adverse childhood experiences, otherwise known as childhood trauma,” Sturgill said of the ChildSavers training program. “This impacts both physical and mental health. As those who work with and care about children and youth in our community, it is imperative that we partner with consumers and families to heal.”
“In a comprehensive approach, anyone touching the lives of a person who may have been touched by trauma needs to understand the basic principles of the impact of trauma and the hope of building individual and community resilience.”
For more information about this program or the training session on Oct. 15, call Kim Sturgill or Patty Warren at Smyth County Schools, 276-783-3791.
