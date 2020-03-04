ABINGDON, Va. — David Wampler wakes every morning loving what he does.
And serving the community is a big reason he feels that way.
David and his wife Jeanie, of Kingsport, recently opened their sixth Jersey Mike’s franchise in Abingdon — the No. 1 fastest-growing sandwich chain in the country. The couple plays active roles in the operation of their businesses — two in Kingsport, three in Bristol and one in Abingdon.
It’s not uncommon to see the retirees working alongside the youthful high school and college staff, wearing aprons and hats while they slice meats and cheeses and prepare subs with baked-on-site bread.
“It’s such a pleasure to take a customer’s order and watch them see us make their subs. A guy told me the other day, ‘This is a beautiful sub.’ That makes you feel good,” said David.
The secret of success, he said, comes with food that is authentic and fresh.
“Everything we do is fresh, and everything is made to order. We slice all of our meats, cheeses, onions, tomatoes and lettuce every day. Other sub shops use precooked beef, but we oven-bake our roast beef and cook our Philly steaks on a grill while the customer waits.
“My philosophy is that I want our customers to leave feeling better than when they came in.”
Giving back to the community
The Abingdon restaurant got off to a whirlwind pace when the couple officially opened the doors of the Abingdon store at the end of January. The new restaurant had circulated 7,500 coupons throughout town offering a free regular sub for a minimum $2 donation.
“We helped out in the Abingdon restaurant because our staff was so busy that first week,” said Jeanie.
“Every week, we receive a newsletter from the Jersey Mike’s headquarters,” said her husband. “During that first week — which was only five days — we were No. 4 in sales among all of the country’s nearly 2,000 stores.
“But it’s more than just making subs. We give back to the community,” he said.
They credit a lot of the opening-week traffic to a fundraising event that benefited a scholarship fund for Abingdon teen Kirk Nairn, who was killed in a car wreck the day before his high school graduation in 2019.
“Anytime a new franchise opens, the owner picks a local charity to benefit,” said David, whose family is acquainted with the Nairn family.
“Part of the culture of Jersey Mike’s is giving back to the community. In fact, you can’t be a Jersey Mike’s franchise owner unless you have that sense of giving back. Everything we do is based on our Christian faith. We try to live by the verse in 1 Corinthians 10:31 that reads, “Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.”
The owners raised a little over $6,000 in their first five days to benefit the Kirk Edward Nairn Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The couple is also participating in the “Month of Giving” during the entire month of March, when their customers will receive incentives to donate to the Wamplers’ chosen local charity, Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities.
“If customers donate a dollar, we give them a coupon for a dollar off their next purchase,” he explained. “For a $3 donation, they get a coupon for a free bag of chips and a drink. For a $5 donation, they get a coupon for a free sub on their next visit to Jersey Mike’s. It’s a no-brainer. They are donating $5 to a good cause, and they’re getting back a sub that costs $7 or $8.”
Every Jersey Mike’s franchisee throughout the country participates in the “Day of Giving,” which will be on Wednesday, March 25, this year. On this day, 100% of each store’s sales are donated to a local charity. Last year, the nine Tri-Cities Jersey Mike’s stores were able to raise over $42,000 for the local charity.
What is your perfect sub?
The couple agrees they like Sub No. 5, one of the 26 hot and cold subs they serve.
“My favorite has provolone, ham, prosciuttini and cappacuolo,” David said. “By far, one of the best customer favorites is the ‘Mike’s Famous Philly,’ grilled fresh to order with tender steak, peppers, onions and white American cheese.”
Cold subs are served “Mike’s Way,” which includes lettuce, onions, tomatoes, spices and “The Juice,” a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil.
Other favorites include “Jersey Shore’s Favorite,” which is stacked with provolone, ham and cappacuolo. Then there’s the “Original Italian,” crafted with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami and pepperoni.
Subs are available in 7-inch and 14.5-inch sizes with regular subs starting at $6.95. Subs can be purchased alone or as part of a meal with chips and drinks.
‘I love what I do’
David was first introduced to a Jersey Mike’s restaurant while working at Eastman Chemical Co. in Kingsport as a senior systems analyst.
“I would eat lunch at Jersey Mike’s often. I had always wanted to own my own business, but with four daughters to help support, it was hard to leave a secure job.”
Turns out, David and a business partner managed to open up a franchise on Bonham Road in Bristol in 2001 while still working at Eastman. Two years later, David bought out his friend’s half of the business and retired from Eastman after 31 years of service.
The couple said they could be spending retirement in a more leisurely way.
“But that’s just not us,” said Jeanie.
“The Lord has given you a talent and blessed you with the ability to do things right, so why stop?” David asked.
After that first franchise, the couple gradually accumulated additional Jersey Mike’s franchises during the two decades that followed.
When he learned about The Meadows shopping center coming to Abingdon, David jumped at the opportunity to own the Jersey Mike’s franchise there.
The entrepreneur said he’s always admired the origin of Jersey Mike’s. In 1975, Peter Cancro, a 17-year-old high school senior who had worked for Mike’s Subs since he was 14 and loved the business, purchased the operation with the help of his football coach. At the time, Peter wasn’t even old enough to legally slice a sub.
Over the next decade, Peter opened two other local Mike’s Subs stores and continued to build his businesses. In 1987, Peter began franchising the Mike’s concept. He changed the name to Jersey Mike’s Subs to capture the authenticity of the original store. Today, Peter is CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey.
“I say this with all sincerity,” said the franchise owner. “I love what I do. I never dread coming to work.”
It’s important that he leave a legacy for his family, he said. Three of his four sons-in-law already work for his Jersey Mike’s franchises. Even his young grandchildren help out sometimes cleaning tables at the restaurants.
“This is our children’s and grandchildren’s future.”
