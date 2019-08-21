ABINGDON, Va. — Tucked away in a holler and surrounded by nature at its best — mountain scenery, trees and songbirds — is Holly Creek Retreat, named for the creek that winds and meanders through a family farm outside Abingdon on Mendota Road.
The retreat is one of Washington County’s newest Airbnb rentals, the brainchild of Victoria Stata Hanson and her yoga friend, Cassidy Jane Hutchinson.
When the two friends began practicing yoga and dreaming together, it wasn’t long before an empty house on the Stata family farm became repurposed as a vacation and rental home made available through Airbnb, an online marketplace that lets people rent out their properties or spare rooms to guests.
“When you sit on the screened-in porch, you can hear the creek rolling by,” said Hanson, who grew up on the North Fork of the Holston River, where her roots run deep in her Southwest Virginia home. She will be the fourth generation to live on the property when Hanson and her husband, Andrew, retire from their Bristol, Tennessee, home.
“We want the house to feel like somewhere you can come home to; we want it to feel restorative and rejuvenating when you’re here.”
The 600-square-foot retreat is small in size — there’s only one bedroom — but boasts luxuries that set it apart from other Airbnb locations.
A gravel road that runs one-quarter mile alongside the property leads guests to one of the few public access sites to the North Fork of the Holston River.
“It’s an easy place to get in and out of the river where you can bring tubes or even a kayak to enjoy in the water,” said Hanson. “It’s a very friendly section of the river. It’s nice and shallow and flows at a slow-moving pace. You can relax, float, fish or take a kayak down the river.”
Many of her guests take a stroll to the river while visiting the retreat.
Hanson told the humorous story of how the gravel road was named “Roebuck Road.”
“My great-grandfather, who lived in the farm house on the corner, was visited by state employees who asked him what he wanted to name the new gravel road. Glancing at a pile of mail near the door, he spotted a Sears, Roebuck catalog and quickly responded, ‘Roebuck Road.’”
In order to create a full-time Airbnb rental, Hanson had to face the fact that start-up costs can be expensive.
“Setting up and launching an Airbnb are probably the greatest investments,” she said. “It’s sort of like having a baby. Once it’s up and going, it takes on a life of its own.”
Holly Creek Retreat has refinished hardwood floors, colorful murals painted on two walls, newly replaced well water with city water, a new heat pump, a spacious screened-in porch, cheerful flowers and internet service.
The interior of the retreat is decorated in bright colors and artwork that reflects the country setting.
One of the first things guests see when they walk inside is a breathtaking mountain landscape covering two walls of the home. Hanson and her friend Beth Hill painted the mural, adding a vivid sunrise at the top of the design.
A bathroom is decorated with a whimsical alpaca theme.
The retreat features living room space with a television and even a room for office work.
“Our selling point is a screened-in sun porch where you can enjoy coffee or wine while listening to the sounds of nature and swinging in rainbow chairs. It’s a nice way to enjoy the seasons.”
An open deck allows guests to enjoy the sun.
The yoga instructors hope to eventually utilize the space for yoga weekend retreats.
“Our jobs as humans on the planet are to be instruments of love, and this place is a love offering,” said Hanson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.