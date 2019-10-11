One may not have known it by last week’s sweltering weather, but the time for crisp afternoons, warm apple cider and spooky nights are very near, and in Wythe County, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate.
Haunted houses, festivals and other events are on tap throughout the month.
Each weekend through Nov. 2 brings the opportunity for thrill-seekers to get their fright fix at the Helheim Haunted Attraction in Wytheville. Located on Chapman Road, Helheim promises to “put the evilin Wytheville” with gruesome and sinister characters and acts that will scare the pants off visitors. Tours run from 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m. The attraction is not recommended for those under 18 years of age.
If that’s not enough to give you nightmares, another chance to get the heart racing can be found at Haunted Graham Mansion in Max Meadows, where they say this year, “there will be blood.” Celebrating its tenth year, the seasoned attraction will bring terror to those who tour the mansion, its Trail of Terror, Bloody Barn, Psych Ward or other venues. The haunts start at 7:30.
Over in Rural Retreat, Williams Orchard dials down the scare factor with a Fall Festival each weekend in October. During the fun-filled festivals, children will get the opportunity to board a tractor-drawn hayride to the four-acre pumpkin patch where they can hunt for the perfect pumpkin to take home. A four-and-a-half acre corn maze also awaits them just across the way. A hay slide, barrel train, apple launcher and “punkin’ chunkin’” are also part of the festivities. Admission comes in $4 or $10 packages and children five years and under get in free.
This year, the farm is showing gratitude to those who serve the community with a different appreciation weekend each week in October. Last weekend was Military Appreciation Weekend and this weekend will honor first responders. Next weekend will be Educators Appreciation Weekend. Those who bring valid identification will receive $2 off admission price. During Kids Appreciation Weekend on Oct. 26 and 27, children 12 and under get in free. Children are encouraged to come in costume during Kids Appreciation Weekend.
Another Fall Festival is on tap in Wytheville this week. On Thursday, the Appalachian Regional Expo Center will kick off the Southwest Fall Festival with a performance by country singer and songwriter Kaitlyn Baker. Festivities will continue through the weekend with activities for all ages. Carnival rides, face painting, video gaming, pony rides axe throwing contests, a barn dance and hot air balloon rides are on the agenda.
Later on this month, kids will have the chance to don costumes and collect some candy at several local events.
The first chance to snag some sweets comes with Wytheville Community College’s 16th annual Community Halloween Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 24. All children through age 10 in the WCC service area are invited. The Halloween adventure will begin at the “haunted gate” near Smyth Hall. WCC faculty, staff and students will give out treats to the costumed youngsters as they wander along the pumpkin trail meandering through the inner courtyard. Campus club sponsored games will also give the kiddos a chance to win prizes. Other activities will include a duck pond, inflatable games and mini golf. Cotton candy and popcorn will be available free of charge. The free event will begin at 5 p.m.
At the Apex Center the following weekend, barbeque connoisseurs will get the chance to show off their skills to a panel of judges during the Zom-B-Q BBQ contest. The competition has opportunities for both professional and backyard barbequers to compete. The event is open to the public and food and refreshments will be available. More information is to come on the Apex Center’s website.
Oct. 26 will offer a number of events for children and adults to celebrate the Halloween season.
Over at the New River Trail State Park, children will get another opportunity to trick-or-treat with a park celebration at the Foster Falls Village. Costume contests for children, adults and pets are also lined up. Other events include a pumpkin carving contest, face painting, animal track painting, and train and hay wagon rides. The fun begins at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per child.
At noon, the Wytheville Baptist Church will hold its annual Fall Festival with games, face painting, food and more inside the church. This year, the Touring Sunshine Puppet People Show will return to wow guests with their black light puppet show “The Alleluia Harvest Celebration.”
Then in Downtown Wytheville, the Zombie Bash Mayhem on Main Street will kick off a day of Halloween fun with a trick-or-treat event on Main Street from noon until 2 p.m. At 2 o’clock the undead will rise to walk amongst—and chase!—the living during a Zombie Dash Fun Run hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department. Those who survive the Dash can take on the 5K Run at 4 p.m.
Several local businesses also have their own events lined up throughout the day, including:
- A Fall Artisan’s Market at the Wytheville Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
- A Home Brew Battle at Petals from 2 until 5 p.m.
- A Kids Costume Contest at the Bolling Wilson Hotel from 3 until 4 p.m.
- A Spicy Noodle Contest at Chau’s Corner Bakery beginning at 5:30 p.m.
- Costume Contests at 7 Dogs Brewpub beginning at 6 p.m. A Dog Costume Contest begins at 7.
- The time for an After Party and Costume Contest at Seven Sisters Brewery will be announced.
One last opportunity for sweet treats will be held on Halloween evening, when ocal churches will come together to hold a trunk-or-treat event on Church Street. Trunk-or-treating will begin at 6 p.m.
