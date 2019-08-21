On Thursday, the Washington County Independent Neighbors (WIN) held its fourth annual membership meeting and decided on support for candidates in the upcoming Board of Supervisors elections.
The WIN Steering Committee invited all candidates to participate in interviews focusing on key issues for the county. The committee presented its findings at the meeting, and all the members discussed and voted on which candidates to support.
The candidates who nabbed the recommendation: Phil McCall, Harrison District (running for reelection); Allison Mays, Madison District (running for reelection); and Heather Carlsen, Monroe District. No endorsement was made for the Tyler District because current Board of Supervisors Chairman Saul Hernandez, who is running unchallenged, did not participate.
Phil McCall, a Democrat, will face Republican David Millsap in the Harrison District race. Allison Mays, an incumbent Democrat, faces Republican challenger Charlie Hargis. The Monroe District seat, currently held by Eddie Copenhaver, will be sought by Heather Carlsen (independent) and Wayne Stevens (Republican).
Interview transcripts for each candidate can be found on www.winwashingtoncounty.org. Find more information on the candidates at vote411.org.
