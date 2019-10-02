GLADE SPRING, Va. — A husband-and-wife team of artists will exhibit some never-before-seen artwork at the Town Square Center for the Arts in Glade Spring.
Artists Kyle Buckland and Jennifer Counts-Buckland will exhibit their work throughout October.
A reception will be held for the guest artists from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 as part of the town’s First Friday initiative.
Kyle Buckland’s paintings hang among hundreds of private, public and corporate collections throughout the world. Counts-Buckland, a juried member of ’Round the Mountain, has collectors throughout the country.
Buckland will exhibit a collection of 5-by-7 works on paper, including more than 25 gouache paintings and a few landscape pencil sketches.
Gouache is a method of painting using opaque pigments ground in water and thickened with a gluelike substance.
“Many of the pieces depict local scenery and will be at a lower price point then my framed oil paintings, making them perfect holiday gift options for any art lover,” said Buckland.
“My gouache paintings and drawings have never been exhibited anywhere before now. I started painting in gouache about a year ago, and it has become one of my favorite media to use when capturing quick, vibrant color studies of the landscape. The medium has a certain clarity and boldness that really brings the work to life.”
Counts-Buckland will exhibit her “Icons” series, acrylic inks on birch panel. In addition, she will have a few macramé fiber art wall hangings that feature work from the Wild Heart and Western Bohemia series and several handmade stencil art pieces.
She will offer a one-night pop-up jewelry sale, featuring electroformed, wearable art jewelry that will only be available opening night.
“Through this body of work entitled, ‘Icons,’ I wish to express the sacred connection that humans have with nature,” said Counts-Buckland. “I am inspired by both the harmony and diversity found throughout nature and the grace with which the natural order of things takes place. I use my work as a tool to magnify the simple pleasures that can be found around us every day.”
Her work consists of various species and designs inspired by the fractal geometry found in nature.
She primarily uses acrylic inks on birch panel and enjoys this method because the inks are transparent and allow the wood grain of the birch panel to shine through her work, emphasizing the concept of the series.
“The slow process of creating each work of art is a meditation. Each color is applied slowly in order to prevent the various colors from bleeding into one another. Eventually, the layering of these tones creates a unique depth unachievable by any other media. I prefer to keep my designs simple. My intention is to reflect the idea of finding enjoyment in the simple things in life through the use of flat areas of color, line, and positive and negative shapes, thus creating a more digestible extraction of nature’s infinite complexities,” said Counts-Buckland.
“Within this ongoing series, I set out to pay homage to Mother Nature’s intelligent design and recreate her harmonious colors and patterns so that the work invokes the viewer with the same sense of calm and enlightenment that I experience from my subject.”
For more information, call the Town Square Center for the Arts at 276-429-1276 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.
Follow the Town Square Center for the Arts on Facebook and at www.tscaart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.