Richlands, Va. – Social distancing will not stop patriotic celebrations this weekend.
Fireworks will light the skies throughout the area July 3-4 as the nation celebrates its independence. The first shows will be July 3with one at Bowen Field sponsored by the Cole Subaru and the Blue Jays. Show will start at dusk and people are asked to social distance, wear a mask or stay in their cars.
Jewell Ridge will host a community celebration from six p.m. until 11 July 3 with music from Savage Outlaws, a food truck and other entertainment. There will be fireworks in Richlands at 9:30 July 3.
July 4 will see fireworks in Tazewell at 9:30 at the middle school with the fireworks set off from the baseball parking lot at Tazewell Middle School. There will not be bounce houses or a band but a food truck will be on hand starting at seven p.m.
Honaker has a fireworks show scheduled for July 4 fireworks will occur at 10PM, and entertainment will be provided via WXLZ 107.3 beginning at 8 P.M.
