MENDOTA, Va. — More than 100 tires were dumped on roads around Washington County last week, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding whose responsible.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call last Wednesday regarding multiple tires on the roadway on Nordyke Road, according to a news release. A few hours later, another caller advised there were tires dumped on Percheron Road and Caney Valley Road.
Tires ranged in size from used vehicle tires to lawnmower tires and were spread out over several miles of roadway, the release states. A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.
Anyone with information about a vehicle or trailer hauling multiple tires on the night of March 26 or the morning of March 27 is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.
