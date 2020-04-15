MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Judy Hill said she strives to be a helping hand to friends and neighbors.
Despite battling pain and fatigue from multiple myeloma, the 71-year-old Meadowview resident has been reaching out in a novel way the past three weeks.
“When I first heard of COVID-19 on the news, I thought that people would be needing protective masks,” Hill said.
“Things just skyrocketed from there.”
Hill has since made over 100 masks, crafting special color schemes for men, women and children. She has sold over 80 of her creations for an individual price of $4.
“It does make me feel good to know that I’m helping people, but now I have backlog of about 40 orders,” Hill said.
“I work pretty steady all day.”
Including the intricate process of cutting, sewing and adding unique touches, Hill said it takes her around 20 minutes to complete a mask.
“I have to go online now to buy elastic because so many other people are making masks,” Hill said.
Hill did recently venture to a large retail store in search of fabric, but she came equipped with gloves and her own protective mask.
“I have a very low immune system with my cancer. And if I caught any kind of virus, it would be pretty hard to fight it off,” Hill said.
“I’ve actually been wearing a mask since back in the fall in hopes of avoiding the flu.”
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer where cancer cells crowd out healthy blood cells by accumulating. Instead of producing antibodies that can help a person fight infections, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications.
Hill said her husband of nearly 55 years, Dave, handles the daily chores and does the grocery shopping.
“I attribute my good outlook on life to faith in God and support from family,” Judy Hill said. “And I have been blessed with very good doctors.”
The customers for Hill range from family members to an emergency medical technician and staff members at Cornerstone Therapy and Balance Center in Abingdon.
“The standard N95 (respirator) masks have become hard to obtain, so these sewn face masks have been very helpful in protecting our patients and staff,” said Cornerstone employee Candace Ritchie More.
“We’re attempting to stay open. And by using the provided masks, gloves, frequent hand-washing, cleaning and spraying, we are doing our best to maintain a safe therapy environment.”
Hill said her creation for the EMT included an extra pocket in the back.
“I’ve also made masks for people in Bristol, Johnson City, Chilhowie and Marion,” Hill said. “And I just shipped off an order [for] a person in North Carolina.”
So how many colors and designs does Hill offer customers?
“A whole lot,” Hill said. “For the guys, I have a red bandanna along with camouflage and a darker print. For ladies, I have all sorts of cotton prints along with louder and cooler colors.
“I’ve made several masks for children, and I try to find a print suitable for that age group.”
Hill accepts orders via her Facebook page, titled “Homemade by Julia.”
With two daughters, Hill mastered the sewing machine years ago.
“I have been sewing for my family since I was young,” Hill said. “I’ve made skirts and blouses, five or six prom dresses and a wedding dress.”
Hill also enjoys gardening and cooking, but her current hobby has turned into a mission.
“I just got a comment from a lady who said that everyone in her office was wanting to know where she got her cute face mask,” Hill said. “That was really nice to hear.”
“This is a hard time for everybody. I want to do whatever I can to help.”
