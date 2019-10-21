If you travel out to Hungry Mother State Park to view the fall foliage this year you might notice something rather unusual. The lake level is down about five feet exposing mud banks and rocky shoals.
Park Manager Andrew Philpot assures the public that the lake hasn’t developed a leak; it’s been lowered in preparation for replacement of the iconic bridge leading to the amphitheater island.
The decades-old bridge is being replaced for safety reasons and to meet state codes, but it will look very similar to the beloved structure that has been featured in many backdrops and family photos over the years. The new bridge will be of similar length and elevation with improved connections at either end, and will also be ADA-compliant.
Contractors from Lebanon will be bringing in heavy equipment for the job, Philpot said, so measures had to be taken to protect the trees in the path of that equipment. A pathway has been marked from the third parking lot next to the restaurant, where the equipment will be brought to the water next to the boat dock. One tree next to the parking lot will have to be removed, Philpot said, but he expects its neighbors will plant a seed that will become a replacement. The Civilian Conservation Corps stonework around the parking lot will be protected during the equipment moves.
The lake level must be lowered in order to remove and replace the footers under the bridge. The original footers are 55-gallon drums filled with concrete, Philpot said. With the new ones, “We will be going high-tech,” he said, “with micropile for long-term stability.”
Micropiles, also called mini piles, are made of steel and often used for underpinning foundations for bridges and towers. They are especially useful at sites with difficult or restricted access or with environmental sensitivity such as a public lake.
At normal levels, the 108-acre lake is 35 to 40 feet at its deepest spot near the dam. The lowered level has exposed rocks along the banks and mud flats where the water levels are lowest. Ducks and deer have been seen checking out the muddy areas that have suddenly appeared in the middle of the lake. The wooden docks at the boat area had to be removed from their connections until the water level is returned to normal.
Philpot said lake level is controlled through a valve in a tower near the dam and he now has a remote control to lower and raise the level without someone having to climb the tower and do it manually. The project to create the remote control had to be completed before the bridge replacement project began.
Hungry Mother Creek is what feeds the lake, Philpot said, and the dam on that creek is what makes the lake possible. Keeping the lake at the right level during the construction will be a delicate balance between rain events and the creek flow, he said, and the remote control will help. It doesn’t monitor the lake level but makes adjusting the level faster and easier.
The water level has been dropping at least six inches or more per day since early in the month and by Friday was at the expected level. Philpot said that depending on the weather this winter, he expects the bridge to be completed by April so the lake level can be returned to normal by opening day at the end of May.
