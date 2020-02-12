The Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia branches of the YWCA are now accepting nominations for “Tribute to Women,” an awards program that recognizes outstanding women in the region.
Women may be nominated by an organization, business or community group in one of three categories: Nurture, Empower and Transform. Candidates should be leaders who have experienced significant growth or achievement in their areas of expertise and must reside in the YWCA’s 21-county regional service area.
The winners will be honored at an awards banquet in spring 2020. Nomination forms are available online at www.ywcatnva.org/nominations and should be mailed to YWCA NETN and SWVA at 106 State St., Bristol, Tennessee 37620 or emailed to alinder@ywcatnva.org by Feb. 14. Forms are also available at the front desk of the YWCA office.
For more information, contact Allison Linder at 423-968-9444.
