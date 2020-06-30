A pair of First Amendment assemblies are scheduled for Friday, July 3, in downtown Marion.
The first of the events is set for 1 p.m. and the second for 4 p.m. A press release from the town said there would be crossover between the two.
The town noted that the possibility that traffic would be detoured along Main Street and across the downtown area during the event.
“It is anticipated for detours to occur early afternoon into the evening,” the release said.
The 1 p.m. assembly will be held in the downtown area. Those attending this rally should try to park in the assembly area on Broad and Main streets, specifically from Church to Sheffey streets “to allow for other customers to access downtown businesses,” the release said.
The second event, at 4 p.m., will begin with a rally at the farmers market and end with an uncoordinated march afterward. Those attending this event are asked to park in the farmers market lot or on West Cherry Street.
The release also noted that the Marion Police Department expects those attending either event to consent to and cooperate with the agreed-upon safety and communication plan.
“Attendees are to use sidewalks and remain within designated assembly areas,” according to the release.
Barricades will be used at various locations during the rally to “ensure separation from other First Amendment groups.” Also, portions of Main Street will be periodically closed to through traffic as needed to make certain the rallies remain separated. For the second event, portions of West Cherry Street will be closed as needed.
During the march, the release said attendees are expected to use sidewalks.
The town pointed out that none of the groups were invited, requested or recruited, but that the First Amendment guarantees the right of any citizen to assemble, organize and protest and that the town is legally bound to provide reasonable accommodations, no matter the message or the group.
