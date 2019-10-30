For all the contested local and state races in the November general election, the News & Messenger asked the candidates several questions in writing and allowed them to respond in writing. Their responses are reported with minimal editing. Each candidate was limited to responses of 250 words to each question. Candidate responses are presented alphabetically.
Norman Sparks
Why are you seeking this office?
I want to continue to serve the people in the North Fork District as well as Smyth County as I did during the 12 years I served on the Smyth County Planning Commission. I want to make decisions based on facts and common sense whenever possible.
I also want to help the people increase their knowledge and participation concerning county business conducted by the board. To do this, I plan to hold a monthly meeting for anyone to attend to discuss the board’s activities for that month. At the present time, I plan to use the community center at the Rich Valley Fairgrounds for these meetings. Since the district is so long and large, I may have to hold a second meeting in the Seven Mile Ford area so those people will not have so far to travel to participate.
I want to listen to people’s concerns, do the necessary research, and provide them with timely common sense responses. It is very important to me to provide the people with the best and timely customer service that I can because they will be my customers.
How does a supervisor best represent and respond to the public?
A good supervisor listens to the people, responds to phone calls, emails, letters, etc., in a timely and positive manner using facts and common sense. To me, this is called good customer service and, after all, the people are the supervisors’ customers. I had customer service training while working for VDOT and this is a very important part of creating a good image of Smyth County with the public.
An example of good research and customer service that myself and Charles Atkins did for the people in the Hall Addition who are affected by the railroad bridge closure is as follows: We went to VDOT’s Bristol District office and met with the district bridge engineer and some people from Location and Design to get the most recent information concerning the replacement of the bridge. We learned a lot of important information concerning the progress to pass along to the people in the Hall Addition. I have met with the majority of the Hall Addition residents and passed along the information. Their responses and reactions to this information have been positive and they appreciate the up-to-date information. I believe this is a good example of representing, responding, and providing good customer service to the public.
A couple of other issues I plan to research if I’m elected are fire hydrants for the waterline in Cleghorn, and teachers’ pay and health insurance. The teachers’ pay and health insurance will take a lot of research and discussion to get to a satisfactory outcome.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education
I live with my mother on our farm in the Nebo area. We have a small cow/calf operation. My mother is 92 and I have been taking care of her since 1997 after my stepfather passed away. I am single, have never been married and have no children.
I worked for VDOT for 34 years and retired in June of 2000. I worked my entire career in the Edinburg Residency (24 years) and the Harrisonburg Residency (10 years). The last 25 years of my career I held management positions: maintenance superintendent (12 years) Winchester area; maintenance operations manager (10 years) Harrisonburg Residency; and assistant resident engineer (3.5 years) Edinburg Residency. I have experience with highway maintenance and construction, planning, personnel management and investigating citizen concerns.
I graduated from high school in 1965 and I have a few credit hours from a community college in computer and engineering courses. While with VDOT, I had an extensive amount of training. I have held VDOT certification in asphalt, concrete, and pug mill. I also held a Class 3 Wastewater Treatment License and a Class 4 Water Treatment License.
Phil Stevenson, Incumbent
Why are you seeking this office?
Four years ago, the voters of the North Fork District placed their faith in my abilities when they elected me as their representative on the Board of Supervisors. It has been both an honor and privilege to serve on the Board of Supervisors during this term and be part of the leadership that has helped to keep this county moving forward. Since day one, I have been against any tax increase for this county and the people that live and work here. With the ever changing economy and the fleshing out of the wants versus the needs, I stand proud in saying that no increase in taxes has happened during my time spent on the board and a true balanced budget has been adopted each of those years while allowing for a steadily increasing fund balance to be recognized each of the last four years.
In addition to not raising taxes, I have been actively involved in expanding the county’s water and sewer infrastructure, policies and procedures. Of all the services the county offers, providing good quality water to residents in need is one of my top priorities and will remain a focus of mine over the next four years.
Lastly, I have placed the people of the North Fork District as priority one. They have always had a voice of representation with me on the board and always will without worry of compromise or influence from others.
How does a supervisor best represent and respond to the public?
A Board of Supervisors member has the responsibility to represent people within the district in which they are elected. Here in the North Fork District, there are many miles of road and differences in the communities that are represented. As a supervisor, you have to be involved and interact with the people you represent on an everyday basis. It is essential to listen to their ideals, thoughts and concerns as these often translate into opportunities to assist and provide information to the people you represent while providing a secure feeling that their questions or concerns are being heard and responded to accordingly.
Over the last four years, I have represented and responded to the constituents of the North Fork District. I have listened to the citizens and stood firm on the position in which they demonstrated to me and feel that I clearly bring what is in the best interest of the North Fork District as a whole to each and every decision that is made at the Board of Supervisors level.
Having spent my entire life here in Smyth County, I am proud to say that I am homegrown and proud of where I am from. I am visible, approachable, and accountable to the people I represent. I have served as their voice in this county over the past four years and will continue to do so moving forward.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education
I currently reside in the Rich Valley section of the North Fork District, but am very familiar with the entire area that I represent. I am married to Emily DeBord, a retired physician with Abingdon Internal Medicine. I have been blessed with one son, Chad Stevenson, who is a Virginia State Trooper. Chad is married to Jessica Stevenson, a current teacher within the school system. Together they have a son, Colt Stevenson, who attends Rich Valley Elementary School, of which I am extremely proud.
My professional background consists of 32 years of service and dedication with multiple agencies within the framework of Smyth County government before my retirement from the county in 2011. After my retirement, I expanded my existing personal business of professional training high-caliber competition dogs and now have clients in 18 states and across the border into Ontario, Canada. Most recently, I have served as an active Board of Supervisors member representing the North Fork District and have proudly done so for the past four years.
My educational background includes graduation from Rich Valley High School and numerous continuing credits courses throughout my career. I continue to be active throughout the community and look forward to continuing to represent the North Fork District.
