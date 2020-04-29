The Chautauqua Festival has fallen victim to the coronavirus.
The Wythe Arts Council announced recently that the signature summer event has been cancelled for this year.
The reasons are many. Like the rest of the country, organizers are not sure when large crowds will be able to gather safely again, and there are financial risks to spending money on the festival when the future is so uncertain.
“The COVID-19 public health situation has forced us to re-evaluate the plans for this year’s event and required some tough decisions. Because of the uncertainty of what we will be facing in the next several weeks and the associated significant impacts to our planning and fundraising efforts, we have been forced to cancel Chautauqua as we know it for 2020,” read a statement from the Wythe Arts Council, which operates the festival.
The festival was to begin June 20, just days after Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order expires on June 10. The governor can choose to extend the order if necessary, which makes the situation even murkier.
“It’s uncertain at best that we could go from guidelines that call for no more than 10 people gathering to an event that draws thousands of people just days later,” said Jason Manley, chairman of the Wythe Arts Council board.
According to Manley, the weeks leading up to the festival, slated for June 20-27, are vital for organizing, booking entertainment and fundraising, and that because of the mandated meeting restrictions that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, the 15-member board has been unable to meet in person and has been conducting meetings online.
“We are facing a lot of challenges with timing and uncertainty and haven’t been able to meet face-to-face as a board,” Manley said.
Manley also said that booking bands for festival concerts represents a significant investment and wouldn’t be a wise financial decision at this time.
“We can’t responsibly book bands,” Manley said. “Traditionally, at this point, we would be laying out bid deposits that are often nonrefundable. It would be fiscally irresponsible when we don’t even know if the event will take place.”
Ultimately, the risk made the board too uncomfortable, Manley said.
”This is not a decision we arrived at lightly,” he added. “Chautauqua is such an iconic part of summer for all of us. It is not a decision we made easily. It took quite a bit of time, discussion and thought because it affects the whole community … The board and our dozens of volunteers, we are the last people who wanted this to happen.”
Manley said the festival will return full-force next year, and in the meantime, the arts council is looking at ways to engage the public online for popular events like the creative writing contest, photo and art contests and music performances.
“It is a challenging time, but also there is great potential for us here,” he said.
Manley said the public has been understanding about the situation.
“We have been really buoyed by the support we have received so far,” he said. “We appreciate our community’s support and understanding. We look forward to celebrating Chautauqua’s return to the park with everyone in 2021.”
This summer would have been the Chautauqua Festival’s 36th eight-day run.
