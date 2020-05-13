The wind brought the smell of decaying cows and calves up the mountain. They weren’t the first dumped over the side onto forest land. Skeletonized remains laid nearby as did piles of tires and household trash. Unknown trash of all sorts covered the slope and ground below.
Water running out from under the road streamed downhill through the illegal dump apparently on its way to Bear Creek.
Nick Stroupe brought the dump to the attention of the News & Messenger. In March, he came upon the dump on the south side of Nebo Mountain overlooking Crawfish Valley in northeastern Smyth County. “It was shocking to me,” he said shortly afterward. Stroupe described the dump as about the size of a football field. “It looks like a landfill,” he said.
Stroupe saw the running water and immediately began to worry about chemicals and the waste of decaying bodies entering the stream and making their way to the creek, the Holston River, and beyond. He called the carcasses a health hazard.
Stroupe described the switchback where people pull off to dump their waste a dangerous spot.
“It’s got to stop one way or another,” Stroupe said.
The dump is a source of frustration for local and state officials among others.
According to some sources, people have been throwing everything from beer bottles to appliances over the mountain side for more than 40 years.
Clegg Williams, Smyth County’s zoning administrator, noted that during hunting season it’s not uncommon to find deer carcasses amid the trash.
A dozen years ago this spring, Williams put his back and sweat into cleaning up the illegal dump.
He served as the county’s representative to Keep Southwest Virginia Beautiful (KSVB), a Keep America Beautiful affiliate formed by the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable in 2007.
KSVB, which has a mission of engaging “individuals… to take greater responsibility for improving their community environment,” serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise counties, and the cities of Bristol and Norton. KSVB tracks and works to address illegal dumps as part of ongoing activity.
According to Carol W. Doss, KSVB’s executive director, the organization does a few regional dump cleanups each year.
In 2008, Williams asked KSVB to clean up the Nebo Mountain dump.
Held in conjunction with Earth Day, Williams estimated at the time that the crew was able to clean up 80% to 85% of the waste, which equated to about 10 tons. Tires made up about 5.5 tons.
The clean-up effort did not deter polluters.
The Nebo Mountain dump isn’t the only one in Smyth County or Southwest Virginia.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said it’s one of several in the county. It’s one of hundreds in the region.
Shuler said his officers patrol the areas and have even used trail cameras to try to apprehend offenders, but the remote locations of the dumps make it hard to catch them. He noted that U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers also patrol Nebo Mountain. The dump is on federal land, but he said their manpower is limited.
Shuler urged anyone who observes someone tossing trash into an illegal dump to share the vehicle’s tag number with law enforcement. “We’ll certainly ask questions and put a case together if we can,” the sheriff said.
Doss acknowledged the problem is hard to stop. “This, of course, is not the first time a dump has reappeared and it won't be the last. Unfortunately, many of these dumpsites are in remote areas where people throw out trash and bulky discards where no one can see them,” she said.
“Personally,” Doss added, “it's sad for me to see litter anywhere and it is especially disheartening when someone dumps trash where KSVB did a big cleanup. I coordinate a lot of education efforts in the region to discourage littering, but most of those presentations are aimed at youth while the adults are the ones creating these dumpsites.”
However, Doss isn’t giving up.
While COVID-19 virus has led to the cancellation of the cleanups already scheduled. Doss hopes some can be rescheduled and others planned.
She’d like to see KSVB clean up the Nebo Mountain site again and follow that action with other critical steps such as blocking the site, posting signage, conducting public outreach, and having regular law enforcement patrol of the area. “Cleanup alone is not enough,” said Doss, “but all of these elements working together result in the most effective approach.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.