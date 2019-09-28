They cheered, the whooped, they hollered, they stomped their feet and they waved pom-poms in the air.
Students at Rural Retreat Elementary School were ecstatic to learn Thursday afternoon that they’d been honored with the National Blue Ribbon School Award from the U.S. Department of Education.
“This is a big day. This is a gigantic day,” Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Jefferies told the students, who had gathered in the gymnasium.
“This is a day that will be the first day like this in the history of this entire school system,” he said. “What I’m about to share with you is something that has never happened in Wythe County Public Schools before, something that only a very few amount of schools in the entire state will be able to say today, something that very few schools in the entire nation—across the entire United States of America— will be able to say.”
When Jefferies told the students their school had been selected for the honor, they erupted into cheers that could nearly be measured on the Richter scale.
“It was enthusiasm like that that got you all to this place,” Jefferies told them once the cheers had subsided.
The elementary school was one of only nine Virginia schools and one of only 362 schools in the U.S. to be honored with the award.
Jefferies challenged the students to look at the numbers.
“You are one of 13 schools in Wythe County Public Schools. There are 133,000 schools across the United States. Do you know how many get recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools? Only 362. That means you are like .2%, like the best. That is super duper elite. That is an awesome, awesome job and we are so, so very proud of you.”
Now in its 37th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program awards schools based on either superior academic achievement or on progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. RRES was designated as an Exemplary High Performing School.
“We recognize and honor your important work in preparing students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in a video message to the recipient schools. “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane offered similar praise to the state’s honorees in a Virginia Department of Education statement.
“Congratulations to the teachers, principals, students and support staff whose hard work and dedication to learning and excellence have earned this national recognition,” he said. “These schools share a common commitment to provide exceptional educational opportunities that will instill in their students a lifelong love of learning that is essential to achieving long-lasting academic and career success.”
Following the assembly, RRES Principal Alan Rouse credited the relationship between the school, parents and community for the success.
“We’ve just got a really good form for success,” he said. “It takes a lot of talented teachers, which we have, and talented students. And we’ve got great parents who really value education and what goes on in school. It’s a school-community award.”
Even before he came on board as the school’s principal, Rouse admired that school-community relationship.
“I was excited to come here four years ago, because I knew we had just a tremendous amount of talent with the teachers and a tremendous amount of community support here.”
The National Blue Ribbon School Award isn’t the only honor bestowed on the school this year. In June, RRES was awarded the Virginia Department of Education’s Highest Achievement Award under the Exemplar Performance School Recognition program.
Last year, it was recognized with the VDOE’s Distinguished Achievement Award.
The latest award called for continued celebration, Rouse told the students.
“I am very proud of you and your teachers are very proud of you. We have celebrations planned that may last all year,” he told them.
Once the assembly wrapped up— and once one last round of applause was given for the students and their teachers—the students were treated to what Rouse called “the popsicle party to end all popsicle parties.”
Other celebrations are also in the work for later dates.
In mid-November, school representatives will travel to Washington D.C. for an official awards ceremony.
