Wardell, Va. — Whether Jazz is your favorite music or something you have always wanted to learn about SWCC is offering the opportunity to experience it.
Jazz: America’s Music will be in Southwest Virginia on Nov. 21-24. The music event follows the development of jazz and how it evolved into different styles in various areas of the United States through the 20th century.
They will be presenting their program for area schools in Richlands, Lebanon and Tazewell Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 and will present a finale concert Nov. 24 at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon at a cost of $5 at the door.
Also part of the event is the college music program’s Jazz Luncheon Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. in Dickenson Hall on the campus. This event will feature an all-you-can-eat Jazz-themed buffet, Ragtime pianists, the Southwest Virginia Community College Jazz Combo and Jazz Vocal ensemble, and the Jazz: America’s Music ensemble will close out the show. Attendees should come when they can during that time and may leave when they must. The cost is $6. Please call 276-964-7629 for reserved tickets.
