ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College hosted a virtual commencement ceremony for its class of 2020 graduates on Sunday via livestream on YouTube and Facebook. The ceremony featured two student speakers and honored 484 graduates who earned a combined total of 607 degrees and certificates during the 2019-2020 academic year.
“The VHCC community — faculty, staff and the members of the College Board and Foundation Board — celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” said Dr. Adam Hutchison, president of VHCC. “This class overcame unique challenges due to the extraordinary nature of COVID-19 circumstances, and we are so proud of the resilience and determination they demonstrated.”
VHCC graduates Kenna Call and Chad Morrison were selected to address their fellow graduates during the virtual ceremony.
Among the 2020 graduates are regional high school students designated as Governor’s Scholars. These students completed college credentials through dual enrollment and were recognized during the ceremony. Nineteen Governor’s Scholars completed a certificate in general education, which is equivalent to the first year of a 4-year bachelor’s degree. Three students completed an associate of general education while dual-enrolled in high school: Andrea Nava of Chilhowie High School, Liyah French of Holston High School and Morgan Campbell of Holston High School.
“Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, our graduates prevailed, and we applaud their perseverance,” said Catherine Brillhart, chair of the VHCC College Board.
Kenna Call
Kenna Call, of Glade Spring, Virginia, graduated from Holston High School in 2017 and is graduating with an Associate of Arts & Sciences degree with a specialization in art. Call served as the public affairs officer of the VHCC Student Government Association during the 2019-2020 academic year. In addition to completing her studies at VHCC, Call recently began her professional career as a marketing specialist at the college. Her interests include art, photography, graphic design and music.
Call encourages her fellow students, graduates and members of the community to seize every opportunity to serve and participate in society.
“Get involved in everything in life! Don’t stand on the sidelines. Get in the heart of what’s happening in your family, your job, your school and your community. You’re an important part of it all. You might not know it yet — but it’s the truth.”
Call plans to continue her career at VHCC while pursuing a bachelor’s degree in social media management via Liberty University Online.
Chad Morrison
Chad Morrison’s path to success at VHCC began in 1994 when he enrolled in the electrical technology program. He ultimately decided to return to working for his family’s carpentry business, but after marriage, raising children and experiencing a workplace accident that left his career uncertain, he resolved to complete his degree. Morrison completed an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Technology with a specialization in mechatronics in 2020.
Morrison emphasizes the importance of faith, family and mentorship. His message to fellow graduates calls them to understand and exemplify leadership.
“Every team needs a good leader. A great leader is one who understands and demonstrates leading by example. A great leader admits his or her mistakes and is willing to listen. A great leader is always ready to learn something new and to do their best to make informed decisions. The lessons you can learn from such a leader are priceless. These lessons can be integrated into every part of your life.”
Morrison hopes to pursue further education and training in the field of renewable energy and is interested in teaching in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.