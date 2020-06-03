NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers on the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee approved a bill named “Evelyn’s Law” last Wednesday regarding missing children.
Sponsored by Reps. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville; John Crawford, R-Kingsport; and Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, the law requires parents and guardians to report a missing child to police within 48 hours of their disappearance.
During the hearing, Hill said the law provides police with another tool to possibly find missing children. The bill was inspired by Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, whose body was found March 6. Hill said the child hadn’t been seen since late 2019 but was reported missing Feb. 18.
The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee.
