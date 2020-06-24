ABINGDON, Va. — Whether it’s a hike on the Virginia Creeper Trail or a bike ride a few miles away, people in the region are taking advantage of their time at home during COVID-19 to discover the great outdoors.
Abingdon resident Justin Harris said there’s no better time to relax in nature and learn to stress less.
Harris created White Blaze Outdoors a little over a year ago as a way to share the treasured resources the area has to offer. Operating the business from home, Harris offers educational hiking and biking tours from Wytheville, Virginia, to Erwin, Tennessee.
His plans are to expand the business after recently winning a combination of $3,000 from two categories of the 2020 Washington County Business Challenge. Harris placed second for Existing Business Expansion and also won the Best Pitch presentation during the annual competition.
“It’s a business that couldn’t have happened without the help of my wife, Brittany, who is co-owner and my behind-the-scenes assistant,” said the husband.
Partnering with local bicycle shops, Harris plans to offer more bicycle tours. He also will purchase additional backpacks for clients, create a marketing plan for his business and use the remaining money to help purchase insurance for the business and permits required by USDA national forest to guide on federal lands.
“I think exploring nature is a good tool for the mind and the soul,” he said. “It’s good to get away for a while — unplugging from your phone and experiencing the quiet of nature. In these times, we need that more than ever.”
A biology major from Emory & Henry College, Harris has liked being outdoors since he was a youngster. While in college, he studied herpetology for many years, making him a qualified guide for his tours. Wilderness First Aid certified, Harris has been trained to provide first aid treatments for injuries and illnesses common in the outdoors.
A trip to Costa Rica during college deepened his interest in outdoor learning. “The trip opened my eyes to learning about different people and their cultures. I’ve traveled to Africa and Central America since then.”
After working a few jobs after graduation, the idea for an outdoor business started circulating in his head. He first managed a bike rental business on the Virginia Creeper Trail. Then, he went into full-time student ministry.
“But I love to hike,” said the business owner, who started looking for a way to turn his hobby into a profitable business venture.
“I don’t know of another business in the area that does guided hiking tours. I think that’s what sets my business apart from others. I like to make the tours fun and interactive.
“My mission is to provide everyone with a unique wilderness experience that leaves them more encouraged and connected with their purpose on earth.”
His nature hikes offer participants opportunities to savor the scenery of the mountains, in addition to learning about the wildlife.
Jeff Tester of Bristol, Tennessee, took a half-day hike with White Blaze Outdoors last year to a section of Clinch Mountain that he’d never seen before.
“I’ve lived in East Tennessee all my life, and I’ve hiked many miles through these beautiful mountains,” said Tester. “It’s nice to walk through your backyard and experience something new and interesting. I’m amazed at Justin’s knowledge of reptiles. It was a great hike.”
Offering hikes of all lengths and difficulties, Harris leads hikes at Grayson Highlands State Park, Beartree Recreation Area, Iron Mountain Trail, Appalachian Trail, Virginia Creeper Trail, Holston Mountain Trail and Brumley Mountain Trail.
Part of the joy, he said, is teaching his clients about flora and fauna in the area, some of which can only be found in the Appalachian region.
“Few things are more rewarding than hiking to a hidden gem,” he said.
A favorite: The salamander tour
During a nature hike, Harris recently accompanied college students visiting the area from Northern Virginia. Their salamander tour took them to Damascus, where they stopped along the way to Whitetop in search of salamanders.
“The Appalachian Mountains has one of the highest diversities of salamanders anywhere in the world,” said Harris.
“You can find different species of salamanders at different elevations. During the two-hour tour, the group spotted nearly 50 specimens of eight different species of salamanders.
“One of those salamanders was a Yonahlossee salamander, which is a threatened species.
“I’m really careful about the safety of the animals during the tours,” said Harris. “I give Petri dishes to the participants so they can scoop the salamanders onto the dish without touching them.
“The salamanders can absorb anything on your skin, and that can potentially harm them.”
Harris said the mountainous ecosystems make it a prime location for the salamanders, which require a cool, moist environment to live. “The top of Whitetop is a similar ecosystem to Southern Canada,” he said.
“The salamander tour is good for kids. We turn over logs and rocks to find the species.”
The two-hour amphibian and reptile tours also include looking for frogs, turtles, insects and snakes — one of Harris’ favorites.
Other nature tours
Harris also conducts wildflower and tree tours, teaching participants how to identify some common tree species in a mixed-hardwood deciduous forest.
A tour at Grayson Highlands State Park offers participants opportunities to visit Cabin Creek Falls, one of the waterfall tours offered by Harris.
The nearly three-hour tour is moderate to moderately hard because of rocky, slippery terrain, but the 30-foot waterfall is phenomenal, he said.
Other day tours include trips to The Channels Natural Area Preserve in Washington and Russell counties, Holston Mountain in upper East Tennessee and the Unaka Range bordering Tennessee and North Carolina.
Overnight tours include places like Iron Mountain and Flint Mill Gap.
His guided, half-day biking tours take participants on the Virginia Creeper Trail and Guest River Gorge Trail, both of which are on converted rail-trails. “They are perfect trips for viewing wildlife and taking photos,” he said. The lengths of the rides range from 12 to 16 miles.
Check out their website at www.whiteblazeoutdoors.com to learn more about transportation, fees, items to bring and other information. To learn more, call 276-356-7068 or send an email to whiteblazeoutdoors@gmail.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
