ABINGDON, Va. — Members of a local youth group wanted to send a powerful message about racial justice when they created a handmade art display for the Abingdon community to see.
The group from Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church, made up of seven high school youth ages 15 to 18, has set up a prayer wall on the front porch of the Fraley-Garrett House behind the church in support of the Say Their Names movement.
A banner at the displays reads, “We Stand with You.”
The canvas board display features nearly two dozen construction paper hands bearing the names of those injured or killed following incidents with law enforcement officers during 2020.
Hope Shockley is one of the youth who said the project has been a real eye-opener for her.
The 15-year-old was in charge of researching the names of victims to write on the hands of many colors.
“It was shocking to see all the people who had been affected by these incidents,” said Hope. “We all know about George Floyd and Breonna Taylor from the news, but we wanted to name other people who had not been in the media.
“We are displaying 22 hands of names, but there were hundreds of names found.
“We didn’t want the project to call attention to ourselves. We just wanted to draw attention to the problems in our country,” Hope said.
“With the privilege we have had as white Americans, it’s time for us to stand up for those who have not been treated equally,” said Kaylee Arney, 16, a member of the church group.
“Racial injustice is happening now. Some people don’t want to accept it, but now is the time we need to move beyond past history. We need to do better.”
Other youth members involved in the project are Emma Shockley, Jeni Holt, Morgan Crum, Lila Godfrey and Kaylie Cornelius.
In addition, the display features a prayer wall, inviting both church members and members of the community to add their own, personal prayers to the public display. Cards and markers are available for people to attach their prayers to the wire-framed art.
“This is one way our church members can be there for other people, especially since we’ve all had to stay at home more during the pandemic,” said Kate Shockley, who, along with Amanda Godfrey, is a leader of the church’s youth group. “I think our church is starting to realize that we need to do more outreach in our community. This project may be the nudge we need to get started,” said Kate.
“I want to commend our senior high youth for their courage, faithfulness and this summons to prayer and action,” said Kevin Campbell, interim transitional pastor at the church.
“By setting up the prayer wall on the front porch of the Fraley-Garrett House, our youth are being faithful disciples of Jesus.”
Kate said the idea for the project was spurred by a curriculum sent from organizers of the Montreat Youth Conference, a trip to North Carolina the youth take each summer.
When the conference was canceled this summer due to the pandemic, the youth received an adjusted online curriculum to guide them in their learning and service work.
“We want people to see the display on their walk through town,” said Kate. “This message encompasses everybody — all of God’s people. It’s a peaceful way for us to tell people how we feel.
“The project has allowed me to learn from the young people. It’s given me joy and hope in a world that sometimes feels out of control,” said the youth leader.
“Jesus didn’t hang out with the rich people, He didn’t hang out with the kings, and He didn’t hang out with the people in fancy robes,” she said.
“He was there for the people who needed help. That’s a lesson we all can learn.”
