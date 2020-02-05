BRISTOL, Va. — One person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon following a roll-over crash in Bristol.
Police said they were called to a crash with injuries on Vance Street. While en route, they were informed a separate hit-and-run crash occurred nearby.
They learned the driver of an SUV sideswiped a vehicle along Vance Street and continued north. The male driver then lost control of his vehicle and went off the right side of the road. It went through multiple properties and rolled over, coming to rest on its side.
Firefighters found the vehicle had rolled over and was still lying on its side in a very unstable manner, with one victim still trapped inside the vehicle, according to Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.
Firefighters used specialized stabilizing equipment to make sure the vehicle did not further roll over. Once the vehicle was safe to work in, firefighters removed the front windshield and removed the man through the windshield opening. The victim was then transferred to the care of the Bristol Life Saving Crew for treatment and transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center.
