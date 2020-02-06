Ronnie and Cheryl Corvin were the first business tenants in the new shopping plaza in Chilhowie when it was completed in the early 1990s. They’ve loved the landlord and location so much that despite opportunities to go elsewhere, they stayed for nearly three decades and evolved from video rentals to country décor and café.
Their story began in 1991 when Ronnie Corvin took on a bread delivery route. He became friends with a man named Glenn, working in produce at one of the grocery stores he delivered to who also had a video rental store in Blountville, Tenn.
Competition in the video rental world was fierce in those days, Corvin said. Glenn offered to sell half of his business to Corvin and his partner, Lloyd Montgomery. The three went in together on Video World in Chilhowie, with Glenn owning half the business and Corvin and Montgomery owning the other half.
“We had always talked about owning our own business,” Corvin said of his and Montgomery’s vision.
Six months after opening, Glenn and Montgomery sold their shares to Corvin. It was the waning years of video rentals, Corvin said, so he and his wife, Cheryl, who worked at Food City, added a bill pay service at the site. Cheryl began doing flowers and operating the store while Ronnie was out on his bread route. Then they added a tanning bed in the mid-90s.
Videos started phasing out and Cheryl added country décor to the shop and changed the name to Country Elegance.
Soon after, their next door neighbor in the plaza, State Farm, moved to a different location and the Corvin’s took over the space, renting it to Max Medical until that business left. The extra space was empty until around 2004 when Ronnie started stocking in the front section some of the Little Debbie products he was then delivering.
Things changed once again when Cheryl took the Small Business Incubator class offered by the Smyth County Chamber of Commerce and earned a grant to expand her business.
“Cheryl always wanted a little soup and sandwich counter, and I thought that meant just a counter,” Ronnie said. But it was a country café and more that she was interested in.
The first thing added was hand-dipped ice cream and varieties of products, including banana splits, sundaes and milk shakes. The lunch counter soon followed originally offering lunch items from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Corvins opened Papa’s Café in October 2018 and added breakfast in April 2019. Friday night suppers were added in June of last year along with some catering services. Future plans include expanding the seating in the café and increasing the catering service.
“It’s been fun,” Ronnie said of their business adventures. “A lot of bumps in the road, but we’ve always been blessed with good health and a good work ethic. We’re not open on Sundays. We give God all the credit. He has always been there to help us.”
Papa’s Café and Country Elegance have four employees plus the Corvins, and Ronnie has been able to add an employee on his Little Debbie route. Creating jobs was one of the goals for the small business grant, Ronnie said.
“Sarah at the chamber has been so helpful to us, following up and making sure things are going well,” he said. “Dickie Kegley, our landlord, has been great. We wouldn’t want to leave him even though we’ve had opportunities.”
Ronnie said he loves the intimacy of the café, where he can sit and talk with the customers and they can chat with each other in a casual atmosphere.
“It’s a small town and you know each other,” he said, “and you can stay and talk for a couple of hours. Cheryl and I both love being with people.”
Papa’s Café and Country Elegance are located at 826 E. Lee Highway directly across from the Will Walker Farmer’s Market and Community Pavilion. Country Elegance is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Papa’s Café is open Monday for lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, 7-10 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch, and Friday, 5-8:30 p.m. for dinner.
Cheryl enjoys making homemade treats, including potato soup, chicken salad, meatloaf, chicken casserole, chicken and dumplings, and daily specials plus tasty desserts. Ronnie enjoys grilling hamburgers, hot dogs and steaks on Friday nights and hopes to add hickory-smoked barbecue with his own sauce in the spring.
For information and menus, call 276-646-3417.
