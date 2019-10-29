Summer vs. winter.
Holidays vs. summer vacations.
Expediency should prevail in seeing that the people’s will is done vs. more time is best when a big decision is at hand.
All those factors came into a Thursday night debate regarding the best time for a special election to be held to allow citizens of the Chilhowie District to elect their next representative on the board of supervisors.
Ultimately, more time and summertime won out.
The special election is needed to fill the seat vacated by Curtis Rhea, who was elected in November 2017 and resigned Sept. 30.
Earlier this month, until the special election can be held, the supervisors appointed Wade Blevins to fill his former seat on the board. Blevins first earned a seat on the board in November 2001. He was a longtime chairman of the board until 2017, when he was unseated by Rhea, who claimed slightly more than 58 percent of the votes cast.
Blevins wasn’t a unanimous choice for the interim position as the county’s Democratic Committee had asked that William “Bill” Blevins, a Democrat like Rhea and also a former supervisor, be appointed to represent the seat until the special election was held.
Thursday, board Chairman Todd Dishner, who was absent from the earlier meeting due to a professional conflict, expressed his support for Blevins.
As the supervisors looked ahead to filling the seat with an elected representative, they learned that the state code prevents them from following their plan to economize and hold the special election in conjunction with a primary or the May municipal election when the polls would already be open.
As of Thursday night, Voter Registrar Sandy Elswick informed the supervisors that they had two options. The special election could be held Jan. 7, 2020, or on any Tuesday from July 7, 2020 through Sept. 8, 2020.
Supervisors Charlie Atkins and Judy Wyant argued that the vote should be held at the earliest possible time to give the people of Chilhowie an elected representative on the board as soon as possible.
Other supervisors contended that deciding to run for office, getting a party endorsement or collecting signatures, campaigning, and meeting people all take time.
“It’s a big decision,” said Supervisor Rick Blevins.
Ultimately, the supervisors voted in favor of holding the special election on Tuesday, July 14. Wade Blevins abstained from the vote and Atkins and Wyant opposed it.
Wyant said her peers were ignoring the desires of voters.
Atkins said, “You’re doing the citizens of Chilhowie an injustice by delaying.”
Prior to the meeting, Wade Blevins said he did not plan to run for the seat.
