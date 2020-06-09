The Smyth County Board of Supervisors named a new county administrator tonight.
The county hired Shawn Utt, who currently serves the town of Pulaski as its town manager.
Utt will bring a range of local government experience with him to the post. The Galax High School and Radford University graduate began his work life with a non-profit housing program. He even tried his hand at owning and operating a small business, but he began to find his calling in 1999 when he changed paths and took a job with the New River Valley Regional Planning Commission writing grants and overseeing planning projects.
He served stints with the city of Radford and then as Pulaski County’s community development director. In that position, his duties ranged from planning and zoning to economic development. After more than a decade working in development, he was tapped to serve the town of Pulaski as town manager in 2013.
Smyth County’s contract with Utt didn’t gain unanimous approval. Supervisors Roscoe Call, Wade Blevins and Phil Stevenson opposed the motion. However, it was approved 4-3.
Utt told the supervisors that he hopes to eventually win a 7-0 vote.
Call welcomed Utt, but told him that he has a rough road ahead.
The county administrator’s post was vacated at the beginning of the year with the resignation of Michael Carter.
Board Chair Judy Wyant expressed excitement at Utt’s appointment. He begins work for the county July 13.
Utt and his wife are the parents of two children.
Please see Saturday’s print edition of the Smyth County News & Messenger for an interview with Utt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.