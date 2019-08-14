Admitting that he possessed drugs and fled from police in a stolen pickup truck, a Barren Springs man got jail time on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Forgoing his right to have his charges presented to an October grand jury, Cody Ryan Drain, 27, pleaded guilty to grand larceny, eluding police and two counts of drug possession with the intent to distribute during a Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.
He was sentenced to serve two years and three months in jail and will be on probation for two years after his release.
According to police and prosecutors, Drain was arrested in Wythe County in January after escaping police custody in Montgomery County, where he’s awaiting trial on a string of related charges, including escape, assault and larceny.
When officers searched him after his capture they found baggies of methamphetamine and narcotic painkillers, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Terri Bowles said in her evidence summary.
The other two Wythe County charges stemmed from a December 2018 police chase when Drain showed up in an area where officers were conducting a drug investigation and then fled in a stolen Toyota Tacoma belonging to Brandon Spencer.
Later in December, he was arrested in Montgomery County after police said they found him in a car stolen from Pulaski County. He’s also accused of stealing a Montgomery County deputy’s vehicle before ditching it for a Volvo station wagon that was later found in Rural Retreat.
Drain was caught near Barren Springs after trying to flee into a creek. Wythe deputies charged five people with helping him while he was on the lam.
As part of his Wythe plea agreement, Drain must pay $681 in restitution to the pickup truck owner and will waive his Fourth Amendment protections while on probation, which means police can search him or his property without a warrant.
Motions in his Montgomery County cases are set for Aug. 19. Drain is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Jeffrey Simmons can be reached at 228-6611, extension 19, or jsimmons@wythenews.com.
