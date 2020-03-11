ABINGDON, Va. — There’s never been a better time to get healthy.
That’s the advice of new business owners Jared and Amy Smith, who opened Soulstice Nutrition in the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon earlier this year.
Jared, a professional chef, and Amy, a nutritionist, have combined their skills to offer the community a different approach to health and wellness.
“Right now, Washington County’s obesity rate is higher than the state’s average,” said Amy. “One in 10 adults in the county has diabetes, and 1 in 3 is prediabetic.
“We’d like to help change those statistics. We don’t just focus on what to eat — we focus on stress, sleep, movement, relationships and how all of that works together to promote good health.”
To better acquaint the public with their services, the couple is posting helpful tips on Facebook for staying well during flu season and the recent outbreaks of coronavirus.
They plan to post live visits to Facebook during farmers market season to better acquaint people with the wealth of healthy, locally grown produce that is available nearly year round.
“If you feel confused about what foods to buy, we also offer grocery store tours. We focus on the outside aisles of the grocery store where you’ll find most of your benefits — the produce, fruit and dairy.”
Nutrition awareness on the rise
“If you can go to a chef and a nutritionist together to get meal plans, how great is that?” asked Amy, who works with her culinary husband to help clients achieve lifestyle changes.
“That’s something you’re not going to find many places.”
According to Amy, the nutrition industry is growing at an impressive rate.
“According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the average growth from 2018 to 2028 is expected to be 11% higher than the average rate of other occupations,” said Amy, during a pitch she recently presented as a contestant in the 2020 Washington County Business Challenge. Winners of the Business Challenge will be revealed this month.
“If the nutrition industry is growing at an impressive rate, then as the industry grows and research supports the idea of food as medicine, the idea for nutrition services and meal planning increases.”
Amy had the idea to open her own nutrition-based business after going through her own health crisis about 15 years ago when she suffered from anxiety and relied on her doctor to prescribe pharmaceutical medicines to relieve the condition.
“I didn’t like the way the medicines made me feel,” said the nutritionist, who turned to the healing power of herbs. After attending an herbal conference in Asheville, North Carolina, Amy was convinced that she could help solve her issues naturally.
The couple does not recommend their treatments be a substitute for receiving initial medical attention. “Many people who come see us have exhibited symptoms for a while and are not having success going to their doctors.”
The first step is free
The first step in Soulstice Nutrition services actually is free.
The couple offers a free 30-minute exploratory phone call to anyone who wants to talk about their health concerns, goals and services offered.
“If it’s something I can’t help you with, I will tell you during our conversation. We can’t solve everything,” she said.
Clients have the option to visit the office or participate in follow-up meetings using Telehealth — similar to Skype — where information is delivered electronically.
“Clients never have to set foot in our office, if they choose. This allows clients who are out of the area to participate, as well,” said the husband.
In observance of National Nutrition Month in March, the new business owners are celebrating their grand opening with specials for new clients this month.
The first appointment is actually two appointments. An initial 90-minute appointment allows Amy and Jared to get to know the client. “We discuss health history, current health, your medicines, sleep, stress and relationships. We talk about your relationship with food and your goals,” he said.
A week later, the client returns to receive a personalized plan for moving forward, at which time the client decides on an appropriate package based on commitment levels.
“For someone who has something they want to change, like diabetes or stress, we suggest a long-term plan where they connect with us every two weeks.
A holistic approach
Treating the whole body is a holistic approach the couple endorses.
“We create meal plans that you can sustain your whole life — not the fad or yo-yo dieting,” explained Amy.
“We take a weight-neutral approach. We don’t focus on the numbers on the scale. We just want to know how you feel. If your goal is to lose weight, we focus on helping you feel better — joints being less painful when you move and sleeping and resting better.
“It’s amazing how a few changes can change the big picture.”
The couple recommends several practices that will help.
When people change from eating fast foods and processed foods to eating whole foods — foods that are plant-based that are unprocessed and unrefined — they will see blood sugar regulate, have better sleep and enjoy more energy, they said.
“Unfortunately, we are driven by time constraints,” said Amy. “People often say if they don’t have time to prepare a meal, they can always swing through the McDonald’s drive-thru. But lifestyle changes require effort and dedication.”
They emphasize that meal solutions begin at home.
“If you don’t have time to make dinner from scratch every night, we can offer solutions for buying precut vegetables and other time-saving tips.
The couple also focuses on intuitive eating — paying attention to hunger and fullness cues.
“Listen to your body. If you go to a restaurant, you can save half of your meal for lunch tomorrow. Know when enough is enough,” she said.
“We need to move away from the childhood notion that you must clean your dinner plate.”
The couple offers clients hands-on learning experiences with their private and in-home cooking classes. “A business even can offer the classes for their employees,” said Amy.
Helping others
Amy and Jared said they are constantly learning ways to help their clients better align with healthier lifestyles.
Amy was raised in Dubois, Wyoming, before making her way to Southwest Virginia. She has earned bachelor’s degrees in both health and wellness and complementary and alternative health from Ashford University, an online university on San Diego, California.
Amy will complete her master’s degree in integrative nutrition from the Maryland University of Integrative Health in May 2020. She also holds certificates for the completion of 1,500 hours of herbal-foraging, medicine-making and holistic-healing programs from the Appalachia School of Holistic Herbalism in Asheville, North Carolina, and the Chestnut School of Herbal Medicine in Weaverville, North Carolina.
In October 2019, she completed a training certificate of clinical assessment in herbal practice with the American Herbalist Guild.
Jared grew up in Kingsport and eventually migrated to culinary arts after various studies in other fields. He attended the former Southeast Culinary Hospitality Culinary School in Bristol and has spent the last 15 years working in various kitchens and restaurants in the Tri-Cities region. He is currently earning an associate degree in small business management from Northeast State Community College.
Contact the Smiths at Soulstice Nutrition by writing to soulsticenutrition@gmail.com or calling 276-475-8848.
For more information, visit their website at www.soulsticenutrition.com, or check them out on www.facebook.com/soulsticenutrition.
Their office, located in the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, is located at 851 French Moore Jr. Blvd. in Abingdon.
