Get your imaginations in tune for The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.
Folk art and culture content advisers are now being sought for a new television show to be aired on WBRA-TV, the Blue Ridge PBS affiliate.
A locally produced family television show called “Penny P’s Backyard” is slated to air on WBRA Blue Ridge PBS.
It’s now looking for artisan content advisers.
This is a scripted fictional family show about a girl (Penny P) and her three friends, all of whom make videos and animations about the world around them.
In doing so on this show set in Southwest Virginia, Penny P discovers the intersections between nature, science and Appalachian art/culture.
Right now, the producers are looking for artisans and folk culture practitioners of all types to serve as content advisers to the show.
This includes folks advising that the content honors any historical and cultural context of Southwest Virginia.
The content adviser is not an on-camera role, but the show’s producers are set to credit whatever episode you help with.
The producers are now seeking time in the form of a few phone calls with the head writer, plus possibly some artwork to use on the show.
The first season of 13 episodes is now in the works.
