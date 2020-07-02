My memories of these two Saturdays are about 30 years old, but they came flashing back on a much more recent Saturday as I helped cover the Black Lives Matter protest in Marion.
The memories were of another march. I was walking a few steps behind a state trooper. Police presence was heavy just as it was on June 13. Just as it was on the 13th, a Nikon camera was slung around my neck, though the older one required that I stash film canisters in my pockets and there certainly wasn’t a smartphone with video capabilities available.
Yet, the difference that struck me most sharply was noise level. The BLM protest was often loud with chanting, music and toward the end angry yelling as the protestors faced off with counter-protestors.
Yet, as the memories flooded back, my shoulders sank under the weight. I was remembering the oppressive silence of the 30-year-old marches.
The streets were empty on those Saturdays. Oh, perhaps you’d seen a curtain flicker as the flatbed trailer went by a home, but no one stood on the sidewalks. Weekend traffic didn’t buzz in the downtown area. So deserted were the streets, a visitor might have easily imagined he’d arrived in a ghost town.
While white sheets weren’t a stretch, the reason for the abandoned downtown was a very real, living monster.
The KKK was making one of its sporadic visits to the area to remind everyone of its terrorizing presence.
The Klan’s members didn’t need to shout to make their message heard. All they had to do was show up and ride through the town.
In recent weeks, I’ve read numerous social media posts complaining about the noise of the 13th protest, the profanity and the disruption. Yet, when I put it beside the KKK parades, I’ll take the BLM rally any day. Those voices were calling for change, for healing, for hope -- maybe not in a way that appealed to our Southern sensibilities, but perhaps that discomfort is just what we need.
No, I didn’t like hearing anyone, saying, “F*ck the police.” I fear our tendency as a society to demonize other human beings by labeling groups leads us to devalue human life. It’s too easy to hate and vilify the “police,” the “protestors,” the “media,” “the counter-protestors.” Behind all of these labels are someone’s little boy or little girl.
While as a white person I can’t know the feelings behind those screams, I can try to put myself in the shoes of Black Americans and begin to understand what’s prompting those cries.
Just last year, our country marked the 400th anniversary of the first slaves being brought to this country.
For all the generations since, a sense of impending terror has hung over our Black brothers and sisters.
Oh today, it’s not slavery. It’s having someone charged with upholding peace hold his knee on your neck for nearly nine minutes, slowly suffocating you as you cry out for your mother. Or, it’s having police break into your apartment and shoot you while you lie in bed sleeping. Or, it’s having strangers shoot you while you’re out jogging.
It’s being pulled over when you didn’t commit a crime or being denied a loan or someone crossing the street out of fear – simply because of the color of your skin. It’s going to the toy department to buy your child a doll and finding an amazing selection of white babies but only a handful of dolls of color.
It’s going to buy your child a Bible or faith-oriented books to find Jesus overwhelmingly portrayed as white when he was most certainly a man of color.
It’s going to the makeup department to buy your teenage daughter hair products to find the selection limited to a tiny corner of the appropriate aisle.
It’s knowing that studies show your health care and related research pales to that of whites.
It’s a lifetime of such experiences. It’s generations.
I suspect if most of us had to live with such challenges and downright terror for generation upon generation, we’d be screaming too. Profanity would probably pour from our mouths if it could get out beyond the choking sobs.
While I’ve read some horrific threats in recent days of people promising violence during the next protest this Friday, I know that many, if not most, of you reading this column would loudly proclaim that you’re not racist. I know that in your heart that’s true, but I also know we sometimes miss circumstances right in front of our faces.
Individually, we may not be racist, but our country is rife with systemic racism – that which has settled in slowly over time and isn’t obvious to those of us who it doesn’t directly impact unless we look closely.
A fellow pastor explained it well with this analogy. Suppose you go walking and come upon a pond with a dead fish or two. You think, “There must have been something wrong with that fish.”
If you keep walking and come upon another pond in which many fish are dead, you may rethink the situation and conclude, “There’s something wrong with this pond water.”
If you walk farther and come upon even more ponds filled with dead fish, you may realize there’s something seriously wrong with the ground water filling all these ponds.
If you stop exploring at the first pond, you’ll never know something is critically wrong.
I hope all of us will explore systemic racism with the intention of learning what’s right in front of us.
Numerous books, movies and a host of online materials are available to help you. A good place to start is the website of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture -https://nmaahc.si.edu/learn/talking-about-race. This site offers an abundance of materials to help us learn to talk about race. As our social media posts of recent days show, it’s not an easy subject, but talking about it is essential for a healthier future. As we learn, we come to understand that for our country and community’s wellbeing, it’s not enough to not be a racist. We need to actively be anti-racists.
For our community, I hope that we’ll celebrate the Fourth of July not just on the Fourth but also on July 3 when the next protest is planned. Independence Day marks the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 2, 1776, that led to this country’s freedoms.
As we think of this country’s history and the path to freedoms, we recognize the Boston Tea Party and think how cool it was. We shouldn’t forget that it was a political protest. Angry American colonists dumped 342 chests of tea into the harbor. Today, we applaud them. It’s a fair guess that the British East
India Company didn’t appreciate its property being trashed because colonists were pissed off about taxes and tyranny.
However, here, property destruction is unnecessary. There’s no reason for the monument remembering the Confederate dead to come down, but there is reason to install a sculpture or another monument nearby acknowledging that human beings, even little children, were sold as property at our courthouse.
Over recent years, Marion has earned a label as one of the country’s most patriotic communities. I hope Friday the town lives up to that reputation and shows its support for all protestors seeking a revolution of change in our hearts.
The protests and gatherings are absolutely no place for weapons. They are instead a place to show the Christian cross in its strength.
A cross was burned at the home of BLM protest organizer Travon Brown, a 17-year-old rising high school senior following the June 13 protest. While many are horrified that this KKK tactic gained new life, we who profess to follow Jesus Christ, who was executed with a cross, should demonstrate that the Cross has nothing to do with hate and everything to do with Love.
Jesus cried out from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?”
The cry of anguish from someone who feels completely abandoned comes from Psalm 22.
One of Jesus’ ancestors obviously was personally acquainted with desperation.
It would seem many of God’s children feel such desperation today.
A later verse of that same Psalm begs: “Do not be far from me, for trouble is near and there is no one to help.”
As Jesus’ disciples, those he directed to love others as he loved us (and he offered us no exceptions) are we not called to help?
Mountain View United Methodist Church Pastor John Graham, who also serves as the clerk of Smyth County Circuit Court, spoke about this situation recently. He said the path forward may not be clear, but he knows it involves two things. First, he said, the community would have to listen to the voices in the black community, and listen to understand. Secondly, he said, “The way forward is rooted in love.”
“The way forward is rooted in love. Love and respect to these young men who have just spoken. Love and respect to the officers, who have a very difficult job, as well. The way forward is rooted in love. If we want healing, if we want our community to be marked with peace and justice, then we've got to listen. And love.”
The weight of silence three decades ago still presses down on my heart and mind. Silence speaks of fear and complicity -- German citizens staying quiet as the Nazis crammed Jews into train cars and transported them to concentration camps; family members and friends not speaking out when someone is being abused. I hope and pray that now, we won’t be silent. I hope and pray that we will cry out in Love.
