Tazewell, Va. – While candidates have been slow to file for election in some towns Richlands will have a contested race in the fall.
The town has three council seats up for grabs and five people are already on the ballot. Incumbents Doug Ratliff and Rick Wood are on the ballot with three newcomers. Angie Johnson, Bonnie Cook and Richard Short are also on the ballot.
Incumbent Paul Crawford is the only candidate for mayor so far. Brian Sword and Kenneth Shepard are the only candidates to file in Cedar Bluff to date.
Incumbent Chuck Presley is the only candidate to qualify for the ballot in Bluefield at this time and Donnie Linkous is on the ballot for mayor.
Charles Helmandollar has filed to run for mayor in Pocahontas but no one has filed for any of the four council seats available. Michael Hoops is currently unopposed for mayor in Tazewell and incumbents Dave Fox and Glenn Catron are seeking council seats as is Joe Beasley.
Bluefield, Tazewell and Cedar Bluff all have three council seats on the ballot in November. Bluefield requires a petition with 125 signatures from registered voters who live in town and Richlands and Tazewell each require 50 signatures.
Cedar Bluff and Pocahontas do not require signatures. The deadline to file and be on the ballot is June 9 at seven p.m.
