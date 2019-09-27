As a country, as a community, as individuals, the needs that may be lifted up in prayer are many. To provide a time for Smyth County’s residents to do just that, one Marion church is offering a special opportunity today.
Grace United Methodist Church will host a walk-in prayer service today (Saturday, Sept. 28) from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
According to Pastor Natalie Justice, prayer stations will be set up that individuals are welcome to use for a time of private meditation as will copies of prayers to help guide private praying. “Or,” the pastor said, “just come and sit in the pew and pray. This is a time of silence, reflection and to lift it up to God.” Communion will also be available for those who want to take the Lord’s Supper.
“All are welcome,” said Justice. “This is a walk-in prayer time. You can come any time during the hours available. You can stay for an hour or 10 minutes. That is up to you. Come... and use this time to pray....”
Grace United Methodist Church is at 720 Grace St. in Marion.
