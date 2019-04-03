ABINGDON, Va. — A teenage girl reported missing since March 20 was found hiding in the ceiling of a Sullivan County home, according to the Abingdon Police Department.
Abingdon Police, along with members of the United States Marshals Service and the Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence on Ramah Road in Kingsport, Tennessee, to search for Angelina Roberts on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release.
Roberts ran away from Abingdon High School on March 20 after borrowing a phone from another student and calling someone to pick her up. She later deleted the number from the phone.
She was entered in the missing children’s database as a runaway.
Roberts made numerous online contacts to friends and family who helped conceal her whereabouts in several locations in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee while she was missing, according to the release.
Officers found Roberts concealed in the ceiling of the laundry room in the Ramah Road home. She was taken into custody by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and transported to the Johnson City Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center, where she was held.
