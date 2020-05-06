BRISTOL, Va. — A case of road rage in Bristol on Thursday left one man hospitalized with two gunshot wounds and a second in jail, police said Friday.
Thomas Wayne Johnson Jr., 39, of Bristol, Tennessee, has been charged with malicious wounding, according to the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
On Thursday at 1:19 p.m., Bristol dispatch received an emergency call reporting that an altercation was occurring and that a man had been shot. Sgt. Steve Crawford said it was reported that gunshots had been fired.
When patrol officers arrived in the area of King Mill Pike and Old Airport Road, which Crawford said was busy at the time, they found a man with wounds on his arm and abdomen.
The injured man, who Crawford did not identify, was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in critical condition Friday, but he is expected to recover from his injuries, Crawford said. The detective said the man is to undergo surgeries.
Crawford said detectives began to investigate the scene of the altercation, which occurred in the roadway. The detective said it appears a “road rage” incident occurred as the two men were traveling in separate trucks along King Mill Pike in Washington County.
Once the vehicles entered into the city of Bristol, the man who was shot hit his brakes and stopped in the roadway. Crawford said both men then got out of their trucks, and a physical altercation ensued.
During the altercation, Johnson is believed to have pulled out a gun and shot the other man.
Johnson, who suffered minor injuries during the fight, was arrested and taken to the Bristol Virginia Jail. He was released on bond, Crawford said. He had not been arraigned on the charge Friday.
