As he sits in his living room looking out the front door of his Mitchell Valley home on a warm January day, Thomas Ray Hester reflected on his life and concluded that he has had an interesting one and has many blessings to be thankful for.
Hester will celebrate his 83rd birthday on May 13. He is grateful for the fact that he is able to live on the land he grew up on, cooking his meals, shopping for what he needs, keeping up his home, caring for his pets, and mowing his own yard.
The seventh of 10 children born to Glen B. and Virginia Snavely Hester, Hester grew up in the Mitchell Valley community in a house that sits beside the one he lives in today.
Born in 1937, Hester joined the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 1, 1955 and spent four years on active duty, receiving an honorable discharge on Oct. 31, 1959. He would spend another two years serving his country in the Reserves.
Hester was qualified to work in law enforcement when he was discharged, having served with the Sentry Dog K-9 unit, but he chose to pursue a career as a heavy equipment operator, working for different contractors until a bout with cancer when he was in his 70s forced him to retire.
“I dug basements, graded yards, put in septic systems and did some interstate work. I worked for 50 years and wouldn’t have quit but I got prostate cancer. I really enjoyed that kind of work. I still mow my own yard and keep my house up,” he said.
Hester married Alma Thompson, a resident of the Lick Creek community in Rich Valley. They were happily married until she died more than 17 years ago in October of 2002. The Hesters had two children, first a daughter they named Elma and later a son, Tommy. Hester has three grandsons.
Hester fondly remembers his childhood growing up in Mitchell Valley. He and the other neighborhood boys liked to play at the old Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camps. He recalls that his grandmother, Narcissus Harris Hester, gave water rights when Hungry Mother State Park was built.
“I helped people put up hay from the time I was a teenager. We walked to Marion to the movies. We would work our horses in the fields. We didn’t have many toys. We made our own toys. We enjoyed our life,” Hester said.
Hester and Alma lived in the Lick Creek community beside Alma’s parents for 30 years before buying the old Hester homeplace and relocating to Mitchell Valley. They would spend their Saturday nights visiting in area churches, where Alma would play the guitar and sometimes the piano and the couple would sing.
Life was simple. Music and church played important parts and so did time spent with friends and family.
“I have always enjoyed spending time visiting with my friends. I’ve had more friends. I couldn’t count them all. I have been blessed with many friends down through the years. People used to come to visit. We would sit on the porch and get together and make music on Sunday afternoons. People don’t visit much anymore,” Hester said.
Animals have also always been an important part of Hester’s life from his childhood days. He currently has a dog named Squirt, who is his constant companion and goes almost everywhere with him, and a cat named Garfield.
“I have always liked my pets. I grew up with animals, worked with animals overseas in the Air Force, and have always had animals,” he said.
Hester takes pleasure in the simple things. Looking out the window at the land he grew up on, talking on the telephone to his brother and sister who live near Charlottesville, talking to his friends and family, driving to town to shop, cooking and taking care of his home, mowing his yard and caring for his animals.
“I’ve lived a good long life. Being a good Christian and believing in and trusting in God, that’s the key to a good life. All in all, it’s been a pretty good life,” Hester said.
