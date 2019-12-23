More than 830 children – 833 to be exact – will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the Smyth County community’s generosity.
On Friday, Kayla Davidson, a family service specialist and Santa’s Elves coordinator for the county’s Department of Social Services, reported the final number of children who, without the Elves’ help, would likely not have had Christmas gifts. Davidson credited the 82 sponsors who handpicked individual families and shopped for them, the Shop with Heroes event in which first-responders and other helpers took 50 children shopping with a $5,000 Walmart grant, the first-responders’ toy drive, and 139 monetary donations.
On behalf of Santa’s Elves, Davidson sent “out a huge thank you to the entire community from Santa's Elves,” adding, “Santa's Elves could not have done this without everyone's help.”
To qualify for Santa’s Elves help, families must meet income eligibility guidelines established by the program. Consideration is also given to the family’s circumstances.
When a family is referred to the program, an application is completed. Volunteers/workers also make random home visits to verify information and to determine need.
