Charges are pending against a Marion Senior High School student who Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler says threatened to bomb the school’s gymnasium on Thursday.
Just after 12:30 p.m. an alert was sent out to parents notifying them that the threat had been found written on the wall of a restroom at the school. Since the threat specifically targeted the gymnasium, students were moved from that area to the main building while police investigated.
During the investigation, a 15-year-old male student confessed to making the threat, Shuler said
No bomb was found at the school. Law enforcement officers gave the all-clear within an hour of the alert and students returned to their normal schedules.
“Great work by our SRO’s and school administrators,” Shuler said.
