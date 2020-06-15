Covid 19’s newest problem is at the Tazewell County landfill.
Since the start of the quarantine the landfill and the convenience areas have faced and avalanche of trash. The continued problems have prompted the board of supervisors and county administration to take serious action.
“The amount of waste arriving at the County's landfill daily is roughly twice their daily average. The Board has asked residents through press releases and statements at public meetings to delay disposal of certain items, such as furniture and appliances, at the landfill and the several convenience areas located throughout the county,’ a press release said. According to County Administrator, Eric Young, "Furniture and appliances take up space and obviously use more of our weight capacity than ordinary household trash. It seems like everyone has decided to clean out their garage at once or replace those items with stimulus checks they have received from the federal government. These large items in convenience areas take up space in dumpsters, they fill quicker, and we need more time to empty them more often. It all cascades into delays and a mess."
The avalanche of waste could cost county residents more than inconvenience. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) limits the amount of waste the County's landfill can accept per day to a monthly average of 300 tons per day. Typically the County receives about 220 tons per day. Recently they have approached 500 tons on some days. If the June average exceeds 300 tons per day, the County will face heavy fines from DEQ. The County Administrator advised the Board Friday that he had spoken with Sheriff Hieatt and asked the Sheriff for help stopping illegal dumping from out of state residents and residents of other counties. The Sheriff's Office is installing more security cameras at convenience areas and began patrolling convenience area sites regularly. Young also asked the Board to consider an ordinance increasing the maximum fine for out of state dumping to be increased from $1,000.00 to $2,5000.00 and up to twelve months in jail. "We know out of county residents are illegally dumping at our convenience areas but have seen it as an annoyance. Now it is a serious matter. Going over our limit with our waste is one thing; going over our limit for waste illegally dumped here by residents of other counties is an entirely different matter. We appreciate the Sheriff's assistance."
The Board also will consider temporarily suspending the County's Ordinance requiring commercial haulers who collect waste in the county to dispose of it in the County's landfill. The ordinance was enacted in 2018 to generate revenue. "This move will cost us about $900 per day in lost revenue, but the cost of DEQ fines would be far greater," said Young. The Board will consider additional measures to stem the tide of trash at their June 25th meeting.
